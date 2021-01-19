Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Clinical Workflow Solutions market is expected to reach $23.10 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.8% during 2019 to 2026. Clinical workflow solutions are useful in optimizing the routine workflow in clinics and hospitals. They are designed for streamlining the coordination across all units in the hospitals. By doing this the caregivers can offer the patient with proper safety and care. The integrated delivery network offers patient and staffs with many benefits from flexibility for staff optimization and improved transparency, data cross martyring, satisfaction status, and varying reimbursement levels. They are also helpful in the growing management and storage solutions for increasing medical records.



Factors such as advantages of clinical workflow solutions in enhancing patient care and safety, growing adoption of EHRs and other HCIT solutions and increasing patient volume due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and COVID-19 are driving the market growth. However, requirement of high initial investments in IT infrastructure and interoperability issues are restraining the market growth. Moreover, factor such as low doctor-to-patient ratio leading to increased dependency on healthcare IT solutions may provide ample opportunities for the market growth.



Based on type, the data integration solutions segment is going to have a lucrative growth due to increasing requirement for a proper management and storage solutions. DIS integrates disparate external clinical and administrative data streams with internal clinical intelligence, administrative and financial information. These solutions also provide foundational capability of aggregating all patients information needed to address requirements in the next generation of population.



The key vendors mentioned are 3M, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Ascom Holding AG, Athenahealth, Azure Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, GE Healthcare, Hill-Rom Holdings, Infor Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mckesson Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Voalte and Vocera Communications.



Types Covered:

Care Collaboration Solutions

Data Integration Solutions

Enterprise Reporting & Analytics Solutions

Real-Time Communication Solutions

Workflow Automation Solutions

EMR Integration

Nurse Call Systems

Patient Flow Management

Unified Communications

Products Covered:

Wound Dressings

Medical Textiles

Implantable Materials

Biochips

Active Implantable Devices

Applications Covered:

Diagnostic Applications

Research Applications

Therapeutic Applications

End Users Covered:

Ambulatory Care Centers

Hospitals

Long-Term Care Facilities

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, by Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Care Collaboration Solutions

5.3 Data Integration Solutions

5.4 Enterprise Reporting & Analytics Solutions

5.5 Real-Time Communication Solutions

5.6 Workflow Automation Solutions

5.7 EMR Integration

5.8 Nurse Call Systems

5.9 Patient Flow Management

5.10 Unified Communications



6 Global Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Wound Dressings

6.3 Medical Textiles

6.4 Implantable Materials

6.5 Biochips

6.6 Active Implantable Devices



7 Global Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Diagnostic Applications

7.3 Research Applications

7.4 Therapeutic Applications



8 Global Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, by End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ambulatory Care Centers

8.3 Hospitals

8.4 Long-Term Care Facilities



9 Global Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, by Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Strategic Benchmarking



11 Vendors Landscape

11.1 3M

11.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

11.3 Ascom Holding AG

11.4 Athenahealth

11.5 Azure Healthcare

11.6 Cerner Corporation

11.7 Cisco Systems Inc

11.8 GE Healthcare

11.9 Hill-Rom Holdings

11.10 Infor Inc

11.11 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11.12 Mckesson Corporation

11.13 Stanley Black & Decker Inc

11.14 Voalte

11.15 Vocera Communications



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ez58dt

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900