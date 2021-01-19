New York, NY, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Electric Bus Market By Bus Type (Less than 9m, 9-14m, and Above 14m), By Battery Capacity (Less than 50kWh, 50–250kWh, and Above 250kWh), By Range (Less than 150 miles, 150–300 miles, and Above 300 miles), By Propulsion Type (PHEV, BEV, and FCEV), By Component (Battery, Motor, Ultra-Capacitor, and Fuel Cell Stack), By Consumer Segment (Fleet Operator and Government), By Application (Intercity and Intracity), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Electric Bus Market was estimated at 135 thousand units in terms of volume in 2019 and is expected to reach 600 thousand units by 2026. The global Electric Bus Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% from 2019 to 2027”.

Gasoline-based vehicles are the leading cause of air pollution worldwide. The increasing carbon and other hazardous gases emission due to fuel combustion have been leveling up the global warming effect. To combat such a situation, several government agencies and policymakers are seeking to launch low and zero-emission vehicles. Although natural gas-based public transport system is succeeded to some extent in controlling the swiftly rising air pollution, electric buses are gaining prominence to eradicate this global concern owing to their zero-emission characteristic. Thus, the demand for electric buses in different regions across the globe is flourishing substantially and propelling the global electric bus market.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the electric bus market?

2) What is the market size, share of the electric bus industry?

3) Who are the top market players in the electric bus market?

4) What will be the future market for the electric bus?

Besides, the major amount of the globally extracted crude oil is consumed by public transportation systems in several regions. All the countries are focused to slash the import and consumption rate of oil. Thus, the adoption of electric vehicles is an effective alternative for this condition. However, electric buses are quite expensive compared to gasoline-based vehicles, which is likely to hamper the global electric bus market.

Top Market Players

Some of the key players driving the global electric bus market are Daimler AG, Solaris Bus & Coach S.A., New Flyer Industries Inc., Proterra Inc., EBUSCO, Zhengzhou Yutong Group Co. Ltd., AB Volvo, and BYD Company Limited, among others.

By bus type, the 9–14 m segment to hold the dominating position in the global electric bus market throughout the study timeframe

Based on the length of the bus, the electric bus market is categorized into less than 9m, 9–14 m, and above 14 m. The 9–14 m segment is likely to hold the major volume share of the global electric bus market from 2020 to 2026. The 9–14 m segment is leading among all the size-based electric bus segments. Based on the actual figures, the electric bus fleet for public transportation in China comprises the major share of the electric buses that are 9–14 m stretched.

Browse the full “Electric Bus Market By Bus Type (Less than 9m, 9-14m, and Above 14m), By Battery Capacity (Less than 50kWh, 50–250kWh, and Above 250kWh), By Range (Less than 150 miles, 150–300 miles, and Above 300 miles), By Propulsion Type (PHEV, BEV, and FCEV), By Component (Battery, Motor, Ultra-Capacitor, and Fuel Cell Stack), By Consumer Segment (Fleet Operator and Government), By Application (Intercity and Intracity), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-electric-bus-market-by-bus-type-less-961

The global electric bus market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the global electric bus industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of bus type, battery capacity, range, propulsion type, component, consumer segment, application, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) electric bus market is likely to witness a remarkable CAGR during the study timeframe

The electric bus market in the Middle East & Africa region (MEA) anticipates substantial growth in the coming years, as the majority of the leading manufacturers are headquartered in the region, the demand for the electric transportation system is increasing considerably, and the regulations imposed by the regional government to promote electric vehicles.

This report segments the global electric bus market as follows:

Global Electric Bus Market: Bus Type Segmentation Analysis

Less than 9 m

9−14 m

Above 14 m

Global Electric Bus Market: Battery Capacity Segmentation Analysis

Less than 50 kWh

50–250 kWh

Above 250 kWh

Global Electric Bus Market: Range Segmentation Analysis

Less than 150 miles

150–300 miles

Above 300 miles

Global Electric Bus Market: Propulsion Type Segmentation Analysis

PHEV

BEV

FCEV

Global Electric Bus Market: Component Segmentation Analysis

Battery

Motor

Ultra-capacitor

Fuel Cell Stack

Global Electric Bus Market: Consumer Segment Segmentation Analysis

Fleet Operator

Government

Global Electric Bus Market: Application Segmentation Analysis

Intercity

Intracity

