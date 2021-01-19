Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Microcars Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Microcars market is expected to reach $8.19 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.0% from 2019 to 2026. The microcar is a small-sized car, with three or four wheels and often an engine smaller than 700 cc.
Factors such as increased adoption of electric cars and government regulations regarding environmental safety and carbon emissions are driving the growth of the market. However, the high initial cost is restraining the growth of the market.
Based on the fuel type, the electric segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increased awareness among people regarding the impacts of fossil fuels.
The key vendors mentioned are Daimler AG, Hyundai, Toyota Motor Corporation, Honda, Tata Motors Limited, Renault S.A., Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, Maruti, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Nissan Motor Co Ltd, Fiat, Groupe PSA, Piaggio & C. Spa, Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd, Geely, BMW AG., Mazda Motor Corporation, and LIGIER Group.
Wheels Covered:
Drives Covered:
Fuel Types Covered:
Applications Covered:
Sales Channels Covered:
Regions Covered:
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Microcars Market, by Wheel
5.1 Introduction
5.2 4-Wheel Microcar
5.3 3-Wheel Microcar
6 Global Microcars Market, by Drive
6.1 Introduction
6.2 All Wheel Drive (AWD)
6.3 2 Wheel Drive/1Wheel Drive
7 Global Microcars Market, by Fuel Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Electric
7.3 Petrol/Diesel
7.4 Hybrid
8 Global Microcars Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Commercial
8.3 Personal
9 Global Microcars Market, by Sales Channel
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Direct Channel
9.3 Distribution Channel
10 Global Microcars Market, by Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Strategic Benchmarking
12 Vendors Landscape
12.1 Daimler AG
12.2 Hyundai
12.3 Toyota Motor Corporation
12.4 Honda Motor Company
12.5 Tata Motors Limited
12.6 Renault S.A.
12.7 Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited
12.8 Maruti
12.9 Suzuki Motor Corporation
12.10 Nissan Motor Co Ltd
12.11 Fiat
12.12 Groupe PSA
12.13 Piaggio & C. Spa
12.14 Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd
12.15 Geely
12.16 BMW AG.
12.17 Mazda Motor Corporation
12.18 LIGIER Group.
