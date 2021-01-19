Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) market is expected to reach $15.07 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019 to 2026. A Printed Circuit Board (PCB) is a board that mainly used to mechanically support and electrically connecting electronic or electrical components utilizing pads, conductive tracks and other features. PCBs consist of printed pathways which connect different components on the PCB, such as transistors, resistors, and integrated circuits. Utilization of PCB in the automotive industry includes management of the engine, entertainment systems, radar, GPS, mirror controls, digital displays and power relays timing systems.
Factors such as increasing demand for vehicles coupled with infotainment systems, increased incorporation of advanced safety, convenience, & comfort systems and growing demand for electric vehicles are driving the market growth. However, increasing consumer preference for BYOD is restraining the market growth.
Based on fuel type, the battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment is going to have a lucrative growth as BEVs are incorporated with more number of electric components, ECUs, and PCBs in the drive train, interior, and body areas and BEV manufacturers are also adopting advanced technologies to attract more customers.
The key vendors mentioned are Amitron, Chin Poon Industrial, CMK, Daeduck Electronics, Delphi, Infineon, KCE Electronics, Meiko Electronics, Nippon Mektron, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Tripod Technology and Unimicron Technology.
Vehicle Types Covered:
Fuel Types Covered:
Level of Autonomous Driving's Covered:
Types Covered:
Applications Covered:
End Users Covered:
Sales Channels Covered:
Regions Covered:
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, by Vehicle Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Passenger Vehicles
5.3 Commercial Vehicles
6 Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, by Fuel Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
6.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
6.4 Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles (IC-EV)
7 Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, by Level of Autonomous Driving
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Autonomous Vehicles
7.3 Conventional Vehicles
7.4 Semi-Autonomous Vehicles
8 Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, by Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Double-Sided PCB
8.3 Flexible PCB
8.4 Flex-Rigid PCB
8.5 High Density Interconnect (HDI) PCB
8.6 Light Emitting Diode (LED) PCB
8.7 Multi-Layer PCB
8.8 Rigid PCB
8.9 Single-Sided PCB
9 Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Basic Safety
9.3 Body, Comfort and Vehicle Lighting
9.4 Engine Control Components
9.5 Infotainment Components
9.6 Interior Components
9.7 Powertrain Components
10 Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, by End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Economic Light-Duty Vehicles
10.3 Luxury Light-Duty Vehicles
10.4 Mid-Priced Light-Duty Vehicles
11 Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, by Sales Channel
11.1 Introduction
11.2 OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)
11.3 Aftermarket
12 Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, by Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
13 Strategic Benchmarking
14 Vendors Landscape
14.1 Amitron
14.2 Chin Poon Industrial
14.3 CMK
14.4 Daeduck Electronics
14.5 Delphi
14.6 Infineon
14.7 KCE Electronics
14.8 Meiko Electronics
14.9 Nippon Mektron
14.10 Samsung Electro-Mechanics
14.11 Tripod Technology
14.12 Unimicron Technology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lciryl
