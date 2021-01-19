Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) market is expected to reach $15.07 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019 to 2026. A Printed Circuit Board (PCB) is a board that mainly used to mechanically support and electrically connecting electronic or electrical components utilizing pads, conductive tracks and other features. PCBs consist of printed pathways which connect different components on the PCB, such as transistors, resistors, and integrated circuits. Utilization of PCB in the automotive industry includes management of the engine, entertainment systems, radar, GPS, mirror controls, digital displays and power relays timing systems.



Factors such as increasing demand for vehicles coupled with infotainment systems, increased incorporation of advanced safety, convenience, & comfort systems and growing demand for electric vehicles are driving the market growth. However, increasing consumer preference for BYOD is restraining the market growth.



Based on fuel type, the battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment is going to have a lucrative growth as BEVs are incorporated with more number of electric components, ECUs, and PCBs in the drive train, interior, and body areas and BEV manufacturers are also adopting advanced technologies to attract more customers.



The key vendors mentioned are Amitron, Chin Poon Industrial, CMK, Daeduck Electronics, Delphi, Infineon, KCE Electronics, Meiko Electronics, Nippon Mektron, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Tripod Technology and Unimicron Technology.



Vehicle Types Covered:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Fuel Types Covered:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles (IC-EV)

Level of Autonomous Driving's Covered:

Autonomous Vehicles

Conventional Vehicles

Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

Types Covered:

Double-Sided PCB

Flexible PCB

Flex-Rigid PCB

High Density Interconnect (HDI) PCB

Light Emitting Diode (LED) PCB

Multi-Layer PCB

Rigid PCB

Single-Sided PCB

Applications Covered:

Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Basic Safety

Body, Comfort and Vehicle Lighting

Engine Control Components

Infotainment Components

Interior Components

Powertrain Components

End Users Covered:

Economic Light-Duty Vehicles

Luxury Light-Duty Vehicles

Mid-Priced Light-Duty Vehicles

Sales Channels Covered:

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, by Vehicle Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Passenger Vehicles

5.3 Commercial Vehicles



6 Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, by Fuel Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

6.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

6.4 Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles (IC-EV)



7 Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, by Level of Autonomous Driving

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Autonomous Vehicles

7.3 Conventional Vehicles

7.4 Semi-Autonomous Vehicles



8 Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Double-Sided PCB

8.3 Flexible PCB

8.4 Flex-Rigid PCB

8.5 High Density Interconnect (HDI) PCB

8.6 Light Emitting Diode (LED) PCB

8.7 Multi-Layer PCB

8.8 Rigid PCB

8.9 Single-Sided PCB



9 Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Basic Safety

9.3 Body, Comfort and Vehicle Lighting

9.4 Engine Control Components

9.5 Infotainment Components

9.6 Interior Components

9.7 Powertrain Components



10 Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, by End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Economic Light-Duty Vehicles

10.3 Luxury Light-Duty Vehicles

10.4 Mid-Priced Light-Duty Vehicles



11 Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, by Sales Channel

11.1 Introduction

11.2 OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

11.3 Aftermarket



12 Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, by Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa



13 Strategic Benchmarking



14 Vendors Landscape

14.1 Amitron

14.2 Chin Poon Industrial

14.3 CMK

14.4 Daeduck Electronics

14.5 Delphi

14.6 Infineon

14.7 KCE Electronics

14.8 Meiko Electronics

14.9 Nippon Mektron

14.10 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

14.11 Tripod Technology

14.12 Unimicron Technology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lciryl

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900