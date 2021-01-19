COLUMBIA, S.C. and SAN MATEO, Calif. , Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., an industry pioneer in providing intelligent application availability, delivered on its employees’ commitment to giving back to the community and contributed more than $5,000 to Feeding America, the largest food support organization in the United States. Likewise, its parent company, SIOS Technology, Inc. in Japan, contributed $5 mill yen (approximately $49,000 US dollars) to medical care providers burdened by COVID-19 in Japan.



SIOS offered employees the option of a holiday bonus or the ability to donate that bonus to charity and have it matched by a company donation. Feeding America was chosen as the recipient of SIOS’ US employees’ generous financial contribution.

Masahiro Arai, COO, SIOS Technology, believes that SIOS has a corporate responsibility to actively contribute to the betterment of its community. “Due to the devastating impact of COVID-19, food insecurity has become a national crisis. Our employees have always been active in supporting their communities. We commend and support them in their efforts as giving back and being a good neighbor is something tangible we can do to support those who need help.”

Makoto Sakamoto, Head of People and Culture, SIOS Technology, said, “Throughout our company’s history, SIOS employees have rallied to support people in need. Without hesitation, people wanted to participate and use their bonus to generate even more financial support for individuals and families struggling with food insecurity made worse by COVID-19.”

Tweet this: @SIOSTech employees contribute more than $5,000 to @FeedingAmerica https://bit.ly/2Ki9Z52 #foodsecurity #covid19 #supportcommunity

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data - protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. ( https://us.sios.com ) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

SIOS, SIOS Technology, SIOS DataKeeper, SIOS LifeKeeper, SIOS AppKeeper, Clusters Your Way, and associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of SIOS Technology Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC for SIOS

978-649-7189

bethwinkowski@US.SIOS.com



