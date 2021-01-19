EVANSVILLE, Ind., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 4Q20 net income of $74.1 million, diluted EPS of $0.44. Adjusted1 net income of $76.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share. Full-Year 2020 net income of $226.4 million, or $1.36 per diluted share. Adjusted1 Full-Year net income of $250.3 million, or $1.50 per diluted share.

CEO COMMENTARY:

"Our 4th quarter success capped a very strong year of earnings as our team members worked with passion and resiliency to serve our clients," said Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. "Another significant factor was the successful implementation of our ONB Way growth strategy in 2020, which enabled us to effectively and efficiently serve all client segments with streamlined processes and enhanced technology. This led to a phenomenal year of commercial loan production and outstanding performance."

FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:

Net income

• Net income of $74.1 million • Earnings per diluted share of $0.44 Net interest

income/NIM

• Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis of $164.6 million compared to $149.0 million • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis of 3.26% compared to 3.03% Operating

Performance

• Pre-provision net revenue1 (“PPNR”) of $80.8 million • Adjusted PPNR1 of $94.0 million, up 27.2% over fourth quarter of 2019 • Noninterest expense of $142.3 million • Adjusted noninterest expense1 of $128.8 million • Efficiency ratio1 of 62.37% • Adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 56.35% Loans and

Credit

Quality

• End-of-period total loans3 of $13,849.7 million compared to $13,977.6 million • Total commercial loans increased $473.1 million, excluding the $536.2 million decline in PPP loans • Fourth-quarter total commercial production of $1,197.1 million • Provision for credit losses was a recapture of $1.1 million • December 31 pipeline of $2.1 billion • Net recoveries of $1.1 million compared to net recoveries of $3.0 million • Non-performing loans of 1.20% of total loans compared to 1.15% Return

Profile

& Capital

• Return on average common equity of 10.11% • Return on average tangible common equity1 of 16.57% • Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 of 17.08% • No shares of common stock were repurchased during the current quarter Notable

Items

• $3.6 million in ONB Way charges • $9.9 million in tax credit amortization

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release 2 Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted 3 Includes loans held for sale

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Old National Bancorp reported fourth quarter 2020 net income of $74.1 million, or $0.44 per diluted share.

Included in the fourth quarter were pre-tax charges of $3.6 million for the ONB Way. Excluding these charges from the current quarter and netting out debt securities gains, adjusted net income was $76.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share.

LOANS

Strong commercial production continued; PPP loan forgiveness accelerated.

Period-end total loans were $13,849.7 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $127.9 million, or 3.7% annualized, when compared to the $13,977.6 million at September 30, 2020.

Excluding the $536.2 million decline in PPP loans during the quarter, total loans increased $408.3 million, or 13.1% annualized.

Excluding PPP loans, commercial and industrial loans increased $228.1 million, or 32.8% annualized.

Commercial real estate loans increased $245.0 million to $5,946.5 million, or 17.2% annualized growth.

Total commercial loan production in the fourth quarter was $1,197.1 million; period-end pipeline totaled $2.1 billion.

Consumer loans decreased $26.0 million to $1,635.1 million and residential mortgage loans decreased $16.9 million to $2,248.4 million.

Average total loans in the fourth quarter were $13,927.7 million, an increase of $78.8 million from the third quarter of 2020.

Excluding PPP loans, average total loans in the fourth quarter increased $333.9 million from the third quarter of 2020.

DEPOSITS

A low-cost core deposit franchise continues to be one of Old National’s strengths.

Period-end total deposits were $17,037.5 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $531.0 million, or 12.9% annualized, when compared to the $16,506.5 million at September 30, 2020.

Interest-bearing checking deposits increased $288.6 million to $4,877.0 million at December 31, 2020.

Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $170.7 million to $5,633.7 million at December 31, 2020 from $5,463.0 million at September 30, 2020.

On average, total deposits in the fourth quarter were $16,810.6 million, compared to $16,436.8 million in the third quarter of 2020.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Net interest income and margin benefit from accelerated PPP loan forgiveness; deposit and funding costs continue to decline.

Net interest income increased to $161.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased 23 basis points to 3.26% compared to 3.03% in the third quarter of 2020.

PPP interest and net fees combined were $22.6 million, or 26 basis points of net interest margin, in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $8.8 million, or a 5 basis points reduction to the net interest margin, in the third quarter of 2020.

Accretion income was $5.4 million, or 10 basis points of net interest margin, in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $5.4 million, or 11 basis points of net interest margin, in the third quarter of 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2020, accretion income was 2.4% of adjusted total revenue.

Interest collected on nonaccrual loans was $0.9 million, or 2 basis points of net interest margin, in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $1.0 million, or 2 basis point of net interest margin, in the third quarter of 2020.

The cost of total deposits declined 4 basis points to 0.09% in the fourth quarter of 2020 while the cost of total interest-bearing deposits decreased 6 basis points to 0.13%.

CREDIT QUALITY

Strong credit quality remains a hallmark of the Old National franchise.



Old National recorded a provision recapture in the fourth quarter of 2020 of $1.1 million, compared to no provision recorded in the third quarter.

Net recoveries in the fourth quarter were $1.1 million, compared to net recoveries of $3.0 million in the third quarter.

30-89 day delinquencies were 0.15% at the end of the fourth quarter.

Non-performing loans increased as a percentage of total loans to 1.20%.

Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. As of December 31, 2020, the remaining discount on these acquired loans was $50.6 million.

The allowance for credit losses remained unchanged at $131.4 million, or 0.95% of total loans at December 31, 2020.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income decreased due to lower securities gains and a seasonal decline in mortgage banking revenue.

Total noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $58.5 million, a decrease of $6.2 million from the third quarter of 2020.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased $1.9 million when compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Gains on sales of debt securities decreased $4.8 million when compared to the third quarter of 2020.



NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Fourth quarter results demonstrate benefit of The ONB Way, helping drive positive operating leverage1.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $142.3 million and included $3.6 million in ONB Way charges and $9.9 million in tax credit amortization.

Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense for the fourth quarter was $128.8 million, compared to the $114.2 million in adjusted noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2020.

The fourth quarter of 2020 also included $8.1 million in additional incentive compensation which is included in adjusted noninterest expense defined above.

The fourth quarter efficiency ratio was 62.37%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio was 56.35%.

Adjusted operating leverage1 was +917 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.



INCOME TAXES

On a fully taxable-equivalent basis, income tax expense in the fourth quarter was $7.8 million, resulting in a 9.5% FTE tax rate.

Income tax expense included $13.6 million in tax credit benefit.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

Capital ratios remain strong.

At the end of the fourth quarter, preliminary total risk-based capital was 12.69% and preliminary regulatory tier 1 capital was 11.75%.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.64% at the end of the fourth quarter compared to 8.58% in the third quarter of 2020.

The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock during the fourth quarter.

A low loan to deposit ratio of 81.3%, combined with existing funding sources plus available unencumbered, high-quality collateral, provides strong liquidity.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

($ in millions, except EPS, shares in 000s) 4Q20 Adjustments4 Adjusted 4Q20 Total Revenues (FTE) $ 223.1 $ (0.3 ) $ 222.8 Less: Provision for Credit Losses 1.1 — 1.1 Less: Noninterest Expenses (142.3 ) 3.6 (138.7 ) Income before Income Taxes (FTE) $ 81.9 $ 3.3 $ 85.2 Income Taxes (7.8 ) (0.8 ) (8.6 ) Net Income $ 74.1 $ 2.5 $ 76.6 Average Shares Outstanding 165,631 — 165,631 Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.02 $ 0.46

4 Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)

($ in millions, except EPS, shares in 000s) 2020 Adjustments4 Adjusted 2020 Total Revenues (FTE) $ 848.9 $ (10.8 ) $ 838.1 Less: Provision for Credit Losses (38.4 ) — (38.4 ) Less: Noninterest Expenses (541.4 ) 42.6 (498.8 ) Income before Income Taxes (FTE) $ 269.1 $ 31.8 $ 300.9 Income Taxes (42.7 ) (7.9 ) (50.6 ) Net Income $ 226.4 $ 23.9 $ 250.3 Average Shares Outstanding 166,177 — 166,177 Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 1.36 $ 0.14 $ 1.50

4 Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)

($ in millions) 4Q20 3Q20 Net Interest Income $ 161.1 $ 145.6 Add: FTE Adjustment 3.5 3.4 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 164.6 $ 149.0 Average Earning Assets $ 20,182.0 $ 19,654.3 Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3.26 % 3.03 %





($ in millions) 4Q20 4Q19 Net Interest Income $ 161.1 $ 148.9 Add: FTE Adjustment 3.5 3.3 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 164.6 $ 152.2 Add: Total Noninterest Income 58.5 47.7 Less: Noninterest Expense 142.3 134.7 Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 80.8 $ 65.2 Less: Debt Securities Gains (0.2 ) (0.4 ) Less: Gain on Branch Actions (0.1 ) — Add: ONB Way Charges 3.6 8.2 Add: Merger and Integration Charges — 0.2 Add: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments 9.9 0.7 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 94.0 $ 73.9





($ in millions) 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 2020 2019 Noninterest Expense $ 142.3 $ 120.2 $ 134.7 $ 541.4 $ 508.5 Less: ONB Way Charges (3.6 ) (2.9 ) (8.2 ) (42.6 ) (11.4 ) Less: Merger and Integration Charges — — (0.2 ) — (6.0 ) Noninterest Expense less Charges $ 138.7 $ 117.3 $ 126.3 $ 498.8 $ 491.1 Less: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments (9.9 ) (3.1 ) (0.7 ) (18.8 ) (2.7 ) Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 128.8 $ 114.2 $ 125.6 $ 480.0 $ 488.4 Less: Intangible Amortization (3.3 ) (3.4 ) (3.9 ) (14.1 ) (16.9 ) Adjusted Noninterest Expense Less Intangible Amortization $ 125.5 $ 110.8 $ 121.7 $ 465.9 $ 471.5 Net Interest Income $ 161.1 $ 145.6 $ 148.9 $ 596.1 $ 604.3 FTE Adjustment 3.5 3.4 3.3 13.6 12.9 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 164.6 $ 149.0 $ 152.2 $ 609.7 $ 617.2 Total Noninterest Income 58.5 64.7 47.7 239.2 199.3 Total Revenue (FTE) $ 223.1 $ 213.7 $ 199.9 $ 848.9 $ 816.5 Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses (0.2 ) (4.9 ) (0.4 ) (10.8 ) (1.9 ) Less: Gain on Branch Actions (0.1 ) — — — — Adjusted Total Revenue (FTE) $ 222.8 $ 208.8 $ 199.5 $ 838.1 $ 814.6 Efficiency Ratio 62.37 % 55.93 % 65.57 % 62.91 % 60.35 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 56.35 % 53.06 % 60.97 % 55.59 % 57.87 % Operating Leverage5 (basis points) 598 (251 ) Adjusted Operating Leverage6 (basis points) 917 460

5 Year-over-year basis point change in noninterest expenses plus change in total revenue

6 Year-over-year basis point change in adjusted noninterest expense plus change in adjusted total revenue

($ in millions) 4Q20 3Q20 Net Income $ 74.1 $ 77.9 Add: Intangible Amortization (net of tax7) 2.4 2.6 Tangible Net Income $ 76.5 $ 80.5 Less: Securities Gains/Losses (net of tax7) (0.2 ) (3.7 ) Add: Loss on Branch Actions (net of tax7) (0.1 ) — Add: ONB Way Charges (net of tax7) 2.7 2.2 Adjusted Tangible Net Income $ 78.9 $ 79.0 Average Total Shareholders’ Equity 2,932.6 2,889.5 Less: Average Goodwill (1,037.0 ) (1,037.0 ) Less: Average Intangibles (47.5 ) (50.9 ) Average Tangible Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,848.1 $ 1,801.6 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 16.57 % 17.88 % Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 17.08 % 17.54 %

7Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $23.0 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for nine consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. This is an approach to business that we call The ONB Way. Today, Old National’s footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Old National’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National Bancorp’s (“Old National’s”) financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends and profitability. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “could” and “should,” and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses’ and governments’ responses to the pandemic on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand across our and our customers’ businesses; market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with Old National’s business (including developments and volatility arising from the COVID-19 pandemic); competition; heightened regulatory and governmental oversight and scrutiny of Old National's business practices; current, pending or future government legislation and policies (including the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and its related regulations); ability of Old National to execute its business plan, including the anticipated impact from the ONB Way strategic plan that may differ from current estimates; changes in the economy which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; failure or disruption of our information systems; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements, including the impact of the CECL standard as well as changes to address the impact of COVID-19; new legal obligations or liabilities or unfavorable resolutions of litigations; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; other matters discussed in this press release; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release, and Old National does not undertake an obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this press release.









Financial Highlights (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income Statement Net interest income $ 161,079 $ 145,573 $ 148,899 $ 596,094 $ 604,273 Tax equivalent adjustment (1) 3,517 3,379 3,282 13,586 12,940 Net interest income - tax equivalent basis 164,596 148,952 152,181 609,680 617,213 Provision for loan losses (4) (1,100 ) — 1,264 38,395 4,747 Noninterest income 58,552 64,759 47,726 239,274 199,317 Noninterest expense 142,318 120,234 134,743 541,417 508,487 Net income 74,120 77,944 49,185 226,409 238,206 Per Common Share Data Weighted average diluted shares 165,631 165,419 170,186 166,177 172,687 Net income (diluted) $ 0.44 $ 0.47 $ 0.29 $ 1.36 $ 1.38 Cash dividends 0.14 0.14 0.13 0.56 0.52 Common dividend payout ratio (2) 31 % 30 % 45 % 41 % 37 % Book value $ 17.98 $ 17.67 $ 16.82 $ 17.98 $ 16.82 Stock price 16.56 12.56 18.29 16.56 18.29 Tangible common book value (3) 11.43 11.10 10.35 11.43 10.35 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.30 % 1.40 % 0.97 % 1.04 % 1.19 % Return on average common equity 10.11 % 10.79 % 6.94 % 7.87 % 8.57 % Return on tangible common equity (3) 16.20 % 17.56 % 11.89 % 12.54 % 14.30 % Return on average tangible common equity (3) 16.57 % 17.88 % 12.03 % 13.27 % 14.97 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.26 % 3.03 % 3.46 % 3.18 % 3.55 % Efficiency ratio (5) 62.37 % 55.93 % 65.57 % 62.91 % 60.35 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (0.03 ) % (0.09 ) % 0.12 % 0.02 % 0.05 % Allowance for loan losses to ending loans (4) 0.95 % 0.95 % 0.45 % 0.95 % 0.45 % Non-performing loans to ending loans 1.20 % 1.15 % 1.19 % 1.20 % 1.19 % Balance Sheet (EOP) Total loans $ 13,786,479 $ 13,892,509 $ 12,117,524 $ 13,786,479 $ 12,117,524 Total assets 22,960,622 22,460,476 20,411,667 22,960,622 20,411,667 Total deposits 17,037,453 16,506,494 14,553,397 17,037,453 14,553,397 Total borrowed funds 2,676,554 2,725,731 2,744,728 2,676,554 2,744,728 Total shareholders' equity 2,972,656 2,921,149 2,852,453 2,972,656 2,852,453 Capital Ratios (3) Risk-based capital ratios (EOP): Tier 1 common equity 11.75 % 11.84 % 12.13 % 11.75 % 12.13 % Tier 1 11.75 % 11.84 % 12.13 % 11.75 % 12.13 % Total 12.69 % 12.81 % 12.99 % 12.69 % 12.99 % Leverage ratio (to average assets) 8.20 % 8.15 % 8.88 % 8.20 % 8.88 % Total equity to assets (averages) 12.83 % 12.97 % 14.01 % 13.20 % 13.88 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.64 % 8.58 % 9.09 % 8.64 % 9.09 % Nonfinancial Data Full-time equivalent employees 2,445 2,484 2,709 2,445 2,709 Banking centers 162 162 192 162 192 (1) Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods. (2) Cash dividends per share divided by net income per share (basic). (3) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures. December 31, 2020 capital ratios are preliminary. (4) Beginning January 1, 2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on incurred loss methodology. (5) Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense before amortization of intangibles as a percent of FTE net interest income and noninterest revenues, excluding net gains from debt securities transactions. This presentation excludes amortization of intangibles and net debt securities gains, as is common in other company releases, and better aligns with true operating performance. FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis EOP - End of period actual balances N/A - Not applicable













Income Statement (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income $ 173,249 $ 160,086 $ 176,553 $ 663,308 $ 730,387 Less: interest expense 12,170 14,513 27,654 67,214 126,114 Net interest income 161,079 145,573 148,899 596,094 604,273 Provision for loan losses (1) (1,100 ) — 1,264 38,395 4,747 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 162,179 145,573 147,635 557,699 599,526 Wealth management fees 9,259 9,239 9,468 36,806 37,072 Service charges on deposit accounts 8,724 8,698 10,714 35,081 44,915 Debit card and ATM fees 5,072 5,276 5,360 20,178 21,652 Mortgage banking revenue 16,233 18,110 5,626 62,775 26,622 Investment product fees 5,544 5,351 5,679 21,614 21,785 Capital markets income 6,545 5,428 3,043 22,480 13,270 Company-owned life insurance 3,153 2,830 2,937 12,031 11,539 Other income 3,861 4,906 4,462 17,542 20,539 Gains (losses) on sales of debt securities 161 4,921 437 10,767 1,923 Total noninterest income 58,552 64,759 47,726 239,274 199,317 Salaries and employee benefits 78,001 69,860 74,974 293,590 289,452 Occupancy 13,008 13,930 14,184 55,316 55,255 Equipment 3,778 3,754 3,958 16,690 16,903 Marketing 3,242 2,140 3,631 10,874 15,898 Data processing 12,362 9,628 9,080 41,086 37,589 Communication 2,396 2,241 2,450 9,731 10,702 Professional fees 4,834 3,083 9,986 15,755 22,854 FDIC assessment 1,780 1,319 1,529 6,722 6,030 Amortization of intangibles 3,244 3,459 3,946 14,091 16,911 Amortization of tax credit investments 9,871 3,115 710 18,788 2,749 Other expense 9,802 7,705 10,295 58,774 34,144 Total noninterest expense 142,318 120,234 134,743 541,417 508,487 Income before income taxes 78,413 90,098 60,618 255,556 290,356 Income tax expense 4,293 12,154 11,433 29,147 52,150 Net income $ 74,120 $ 77,944 $ 49,185 $ 226,409 $ 238,206 Diluted Earnings Per Share Net income $ 0.44 $ 0.47 $ 0.29 $ 1.36 $ 1.38 Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 164,799 164,773 169,235 165,509 171,907 Diluted 165,631 165,419 170,186 166,177 172,687 Common shares outstanding at end of period 165,367 165,333 169,616 165,367 169,616 (1) Beginning January 1, 2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on incurred loss methodology.













Balance Sheet (unaudited) ($ in thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Assets Federal Reserve Bank account $ 307,967 $ 87,682 $ 29,141 Money market investments 13,537 13,437 12,430 Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 852,196 501,771 610,666 Mortgage-backed securities 3,339,098 3,382,280 3,183,861 States and political subdivisions 1,492,162 1,426,495 1,275,643 Other securities 458,639 462,958 485,862 Total investments 6,142,095 5,773,504 5,556,032 Loans held for sale, at fair value 63,250 85,091 46,898 Loans: Commercial 3,956,422 4,264,568 2,890,296 Commercial and agriculture real estate 5,946,512 5,701,493 5,166,792 Consumer: Home equity 556,414 549,115 559,021 Other consumer loans 1,078,709 1,112,034 1,167,126 Subtotal of commercial and consumer loans 11,538,057 11,627,210 9,783,235 Residential real estate 2,248,422 2,265,299 2,334,289 Total loans 13,786,479 13,892,509 12,117,524 Total earning assets 20,313,328 19,852,223 17,762,025 Allowance for loan losses (1) (131,388 ) (131,388 ) (54,619 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 268,208 229,631 234,766 Premises and equipment, net 464,408 463,253 490,925 Operating lease right-of-use assets 76,197 77,482 95,477 Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,083,008 1,086,252 1,097,099 Company-owned life insurance 456,110 455,975 448,967 Other assets 430,751 427,048 337,027 Total non-earning assets 2,778,682 2,739,641 2,704,261 Total assets $ 22,960,622 $ 22,460,476 $ 20,411,667 Liabilities and Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,633,672 $ 5,463,007 $ 4,042,286 Interest-bearing: Checking and NOW accounts 4,877,046 4,588,432 4,149,639 Savings accounts 3,395,747 3,287,302 2,845,423 Money market accounts 1,908,118 1,904,404 1,833,819 Other time deposits 1,103,313 1,206,658 1,589,988 Total core deposits 16,917,896 16,449,803 14,461,155 Brokered deposits 119,557 56,691 92,242 Total deposits 17,037,453 16,506,494 14,553,397 Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 1,166 1,259 350,414 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 431,166 399,141 327,782 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,991,435 2,087,648 1,822,847 Other borrowings 252,787 237,683 243,685 Total borrowed funds 2,676,554 2,725,731 2,744,728 Operating lease liabilities 86,598 88,552 99,500 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 187,361 218,550 161,589 Total liabilities 19,987,966 19,539,327 17,559,214 Common stock, surplus, and retained earnings 2,824,885 2,771,865 2,796,246 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 147,771 149,284 56,207 Total shareholders' equity 2,972,656 2,921,149 2,852,453 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,960,622 $ 22,460,476 $ 20,411,667 (1) Beginning January 1, 2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on incurred loss methodology.













Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Income(1)/ Yield/ Average Income(1)/ Yield/ Average Income(1)/ Yield/ Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 413,782 $ 126 0.12 % $ 137,880 $ 59 0.17 % $ 87,835 $ 530 2.39 % Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 648,314 2,937 1.81 % 454,005 2,457 2.17 % 546,266 3,547 2.60 % Mortgage-backed securities 3,291,436 16,137 1.96 % 3,342,284 17,478 2.09 % 3,172,818 18,844 2.38 % States and political subdivisions 1,437,890 12,008 3.34 % 1,383,765 11,860 3.43 % 1,211,850 11,133 3.67 % Other securities 462,836 2,629 2.27 % 487,405 2,922 2.40 % 489,889 3,585 2.93 % Total investments 5,840,476 33,711 2.31 % 5,667,459 34,717 2.45 % 5,420,823 37,109 2.74 % Loans: (2) Commercial 4,132,831 46,468 4.40 % 4,274,894 33,223 3.04 % 2,891,641 31,925 4.32 % Commercial and agriculture real estate 5,829,912 58,334 3.92 % 5,546,486 55,891 3.94 % 5,129,638 66,959 5.11 % Consumer: Home equity 550,548 4,380 3.17 % 551,380 4,336 3.13 % 561,125 6,426 4.54 % Other consumer loans 1,099,504 11,276 4.08 % 1,120,681 11,635 4.13 % 1,153,924 12,245 4.21 % Subtotal commercial and consumer loans 11,612,795 120,458 4.13 % 11,493,441 105,085 3.64 % 9,736,328 117,555 4.79 % Residential real estate loans 2,314,938 22,471 3.88 % 2,355,512 23,604 4.01 % 2,332,835 24,641 4.23 % Total loans 13,927,733 142,929 4.04 % 13,848,953 128,689 3.66 % 12,069,163 142,196 4.64 % Total earning assets $ 20,181,991 $ 176,766 3.46 % $ 19,654,292 $ 163,465 3.29 % $ 17,577,821 $ 179,835 4.05 % Less: Allowance for loan losses (3) (137,539 ) (132,447 ) (57,162 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 341,154 $ 346,343 $ 278,324 Other assets 2,479,253 2,405,517 2,419,792 Total assets $ 22,864,859 $ 22,273,705 $ 20,218,775 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Checking and NOW accounts $ 4,708,568 $ 629 0.05 % $ 4,607,427 $ 886 0.08 % $ 4,121,021 $ 3,812 0.37 % Savings accounts 3,329,494 487 0.06 % 3,232,375 634 0.08 % 2,842,996 1,586 0.22 % Money market accounts 1,932,594 445 0.09 % 1,902,407 724 0.15 % 1,839,258 3,558 0.77 % Other time deposits 1,158,715 2,189 0.75 % 1,253,058 2,852 0.91 % 1,642,773 6,101 1.47 % Total interest-bearing core deposits 11,129,371 3,750 0.13 % 10,995,267 5,096 0.18 % 10,446,048 15,057 0.57 % Brokered deposits 37,176 26 0.28 % 150,545 201 0.53 % 109,504 637 2.31 % Total interest-bearing deposits 11,166,547 3,776 0.13 % 11,145,812 5,297 0.19 % 10,555,552 15,694 0.59 % Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 843 — 0.03 % 18,347 12 0.25 % 95,973 437 1.80 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 438,272 125 0.11 % 385,149 160 0.16 % 337,786 469 0.55 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,089,519 5,953 1.13 % 2,021,468 6,709 1.32 % 1,843,357 8,359 1.80 % Other borrowings 240,815 2,316 3.85 % 237,811 2,335 3.93 % 251,565 2,695 4.29 % Total borrowed funds 2,769,449 8,394 1.21 % 2,662,775 9,216 1.38 % 2,528,681 11,960 1.88 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,935,996 12,170 0.35 % 13,808,587 14,513 0.42 % 13,084,233 27,654 0.84 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 5,644,017 $ 5,291,037 $ 4,047,308 Other liabilities 352,256 284,536 254,296 Shareholders' equity 2,932,590 2,889,545 2,832,938 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,864,859 $ 22,273,705 $ 20,218,775 Net interest rate spread 3.11 % 2.87 % 3.21 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.26 % 3.03 % 3.46 % FTE adjustment $ 3,517 $ 3,379 $ 3,282 (1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE). (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Beginning January 1, 2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on incurred loss methodology.













Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 174,494 $ 568 0.33 % $ 67,069 $ 1,670 2.49 % Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 547,054 12,124 2.22 % 657,233 16,091 2.45 % Mortgage-backed securities 3,246,520 70,611 2.17 % 2,866,600 73,835 2.58 % States and political subdivisions 1,347,490 47,034 3.49 % 1,202,210 44,716 3.72 % Other securities 485,430 11,990 2.47 % 495,847 16,138 3.25 % Total investments $ 5,626,494 $ 141,759 2.52 % $ 5,221,890 $ 150,780 2.89 % Loans: (2) Commercial 3,843,089 140,473 3.66 % 3,023,421 141,215 4.67 % Commercial and agriculture real estate 5,477,562 234,670 4.28 % 5,044,623 275,853 5.47 % Consumer: Home equity 553,570 18,561 3.35 % 566,232 28,515 5.04 % Other consumer loans 1,131,028 46,661 4.13 % 1,180,898 48,681 4.12 % Subtotal commercial and consumer loans 11,005,249 440,365 4.00 % 9,815,174 494,264 5.04 % Residential real estate loans 2,352,444 94,202 4.00 % 2,281,047 96,613 4.24 % Total loans 13,357,693 534,567 4.00 % 12,096,221 590,877 4.88 % Total earning assets $ 19,158,681 $ 676,894 3.53 % $ 17,385,180 $ 743,327 4.28 % Less: Allowance for loan losses (3) (115,321 ) (56,624 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 327,053 $ 251,857 Other assets 2,414,602 2,453,001 Total assets $ 21,785,015 $ 20,033,414 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Checking and NOW accounts $ 4,464,027 $ 5,449 0.12 % $ 3,902,765 $ 15,598 0.40 % Savings accounts 3,113,435 3,156 0.10 % 2,878,135 8,142 0.28 % Money market accounts 1,866,196 4,585 0.25 % 1,789,065 14,130 0.79 % Other time deposits 1,337,269 14,013 1.05 % 1,748,552 27,400 1.57 % Total interest-bearing core deposits 10,780,927 27,203 0.25 % 10,318,517 65,270 0.63 % Brokered deposits 85,041 966 1.14 % 173,439 4,094 2.36 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,865,968 28,169 0.26 % 10,491,956 69,364 0.66 % Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 138,257 1,296 0.94 % 241,618 5,656 2.34 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 375,961 854 0.23 % 342,654 2,517 0.73 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,055,155 27,274 1.33 % 1,775,987 37,452 2.11 % Other borrowings 242,642 9,621 3.96 % 251,194 11,125 4.43 % Total borrowed funds 2,812,015 39,045 1.39 % 2,611,453 56,750 2.17 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,677,983 67,214 0.49 % 13,103,409 126,114 0.96 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 4,945,506 $ 3,887,470 Other liabilities 286,066 261,403 Shareholders' equity 2,875,460 2,781,132 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 21,785,015 $ 20,033,414 Net interest rate spread 3.04 % 3.32 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.18 % 3.55 % FTE adjustment $ 13,586 $ 12,940 (1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE). (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Beginning January 1, 2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on incurred loss methodology.













Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Beginning allowance for loan losses $ 131,388 $ 128,394 $ 56,910 $ 54,619 $ 55,461 Impact of adopting ASC 326 on 1/1/2020 (1) — — N/A 41,347 N/A Provision for loan losses (1) (1,100 ) — 1,264 38,395 4,747 Gross charge-offs (707 ) (4,169 ) (6,304 ) (15,553 ) (14,789 ) Gross recoveries 1,807 7,163 2,749 12,580 9,200 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 1,100 2,994 (3,555 ) (2,973 ) (5,589 ) Ending allowance for loan losses (1) $ 131,388 $ 131,388 $ 54,619 $ 131,388 $ 54,619 Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans (2) (0.03 ) % (0.09 ) % 0.12 % 0.02 % 0.05 % Average loans outstanding (2) $ 13,910,145 $ 13,827,019 $ 12,058,109 $ 13,341,677 $ 12,087,429 EOP loans outstanding (2) 13,786,479 13,892,509 12,117,524 13,786,479 12,117,524 Allowance for loan losses / EOP loans (1)(2) 0.95 % 0.95 % 0.45 % 0.95 % 0.45 % Underperforming Assets: Loans 90 Days and over (still accruing) $ 167 $ 90 $ 570 $ 167 $ 570 Non-performing loans: Nonaccrual loans (3) 147,339 137,611 126,412 147,339 126,412 TDRs still accruing 17,749 22,037 18,338 17,749 18,338 Total non-performing loans 165,088 159,648 144,750 165,088 144,750 Foreclosed properties 1,324 1,248 2,169 1,324 2,169 Total underperforming assets $ 166,579 $ 160,986 $ 147,489 $ 166,579 $ 147,489 Classified and Criticized Assets: Nonaccrual loans (3) 147,339 137,611 126,412 147,339 126,412 Substandard accruing loans 157,276 189,524 169,689 157,276 169,689 Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) 167 90 570 167 570 Total classified loans - "problem loans" $ 304,782 $ 327,225 $ 296,671 $ 304,782 $ 296,671 Other classified assets 3,706 3,860 2,933 3,706 2,933 Criticized loans - "special mention loans" 287,192 272,859 234,841 287,192 234,841 Total classified and criticized assets $ 595,680 $ 603,944 $ 534,445 $ 595,680 $ 534,445 Non-performing loans / EOP loans (2) 1.20 % 1.15 % 1.19 % 1.20 % 1.19 % Allowance to non-performing loans (1)(4) 80 % 82 % 38 % 80 % 38 % Under-performing assets / EOP loans (2) 1.21 % 1.16 % 1.22 % 1.21 % 1.22 % EOP total assets $ 22,960,622 $ 22,460,476 $ 20,411,667 $ 22,960,622 $ 20,411,667 Under-performing assets / EOP assets 0.73 % 0.72 % 0.72 % 0.73 % 0.72 % EOP - End of period actual balances (1) Beginning January 1, 2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on incurred loss methodology. (2) Excludes loans held for sale. (3) Includes non-accruing TDRs totaling $14.9 million at December 31, 2020, $7.7 million at September 30, 2020, and $13.8 million at December 31, 2019. (4) Includes acquired loans that were recorded at fair value in accordance with ASC 805 at the date of acquisition. As such, the credit risk was incorporated in the fair value recorded and no allowance for loan losses was recorded for 2019 quarter ends.













Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Actual End of Period Balances GAAP shareholders' equity $ 2,972,656 $ 2,921,149 $ 2,852,453 $ 2,972,656 $ 2,852,453 Deduct: Goodwill 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 Intangibles 46,014 49,258 60,105 46,014 60,105 1,083,008 1,086,252 1,097,099 1,083,008 1,097,099 Tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,889,648 $ 1,834,897 $ 1,755,354 $ 1,889,648 $ 1,755,354 Average Balances GAAP shareholders' equity $ 2,932,590 $ 2,889,545 $ 2,832,938 $ 2,875,460 $ 2,781,132 Deduct: Goodwill 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,456 Intangibles 47,536 50,926 61,963 52,740 68,244 1,084,530 1,087,920 1,098,957 1,089,734 1,104,700 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,848,060 $ 1,801,625 $ 1,733,981 $ 1,785,726 $ 1,676,432 Actual End of Period Balances GAAP assets $ 22,960,622 $ 22,460,476 $ 20,411,667 $ 22,960,622 $ 20,411,667 Add: Trust overdrafts 26 17 31 26 31 Deduct: Goodwill 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 Intangibles 46,014 49,258 60,105 46,014 60,105 1,083,008 1,086,252 1,097,099 1,083,008 1,097,099 Tangible assets $ 21,877,640 $ 21,374,241 $ 19,314,599 $ 21,877,640 $ 19,314,599 Risk-weighted assets (2) $ 15,369,076 $ 14,770,750 $ 14,073,929 $ 15,369,076 $ 14,073,929 GAAP net income $ 74,120 $ 77,944 $ 49,185 $ 226,409 $ 238,206 Add: Amortization of intangibles (net of tax) 2,433 2,595 2,976 10,585 12,756 Tangible net income $ 76,553 $ 80,539 $ 52,161 $ 236,994 $ 250,962 Tangible Ratios Return on tangible common equity 16.20 % 17.56 % 11.89 % 12.54 % 14.30 % Return on average tangible common equity 16.57 % 17.88 % 12.03 % 13.27 % 14.97 % Return on tangible assets 1.40 % 1.51 % 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.30 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.64 % 8.58 % 9.09 % 8.64 % 9.09 % Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (2) 12.30 % 12.42 % 12.47 % 12.30 % 12.47 % Tangible common book value (1) 11.43 11.10 10.35 11.43 10.35 Tangible common equity presentation includes other comprehensive income as is common in other company releases. (1) Tangible common shareholders' equity divided by common shares issued and outstanding at period-end. Tier 1 common equity (2) $ 1,805,194 $ 1,748,150 $ 1,706,727 $ 1,805,194 $ 1,706,727 Risk-weighted assets (2) 15,369,076 14,770,750 14,073,929 15,369,076 14,073,929 Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets (2) 11.75 % 11.84 % 12.13 % 11.75 % 12.13 % (2) December 31, 2020 figures are preliminary.





