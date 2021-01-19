CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Established in 2004, the MarCom Awards honor excellence in marketing and communications while recognizing the creativity and hard work of industry professionals.



From more than 5,000 entries, Eavor was awarded Platinum in the Digital Media category for the Eavor-Lite Virtual Tour , Platinum in the Team Achievement category for innovation awards, and Gold in the Strategic Communications category for their Harmony campaign.

Eavor received Gold in the Strategic Communications Category, Marketing and Promotional Campaign/Branding for their Harmony brand video, coupled with a placement in Rolling Stone, “The Energy of the Future Right Beneath Your Feet”.

“... So what is this “new” energy source? The truth is, it has been lurking right beneath our feet the whole time — it is the inexhaustible heat of the earth itself,” says Malcom Ross, author of the Rolling Stone article. “The abundance of this energy was never in question; the issue has just been how to extract it. This is where Eavor begins to change things.”

Eavor received the Platinum Award for Digital Media Application for successfully addressing the client demand for facility tours during the ongoing pandemic travel restrictions through implementing a scalable, innovative, technologically clever solution.

“The cost savings are incredibly attractive in a scenario where we generally have multiple staff tied up conducting tours, the travel, and everything related with flights, hotels and other expenses,” states Paul Cairns, Eavor’s Chief Business Development Officer and Director.

Using the latest in virtual reality technology, the Oculus Quest, visitors journey through an immersive 3D reconstruction of the Eavor-Lite™ demonstration project where they can move around while interacting with specified objects. The virtual tour offers a unique opportunity to be fully immersed in a true 1:1 scale at their site, where the viewer can access virtual team members to receive a deeper insight into their technology. It is now available for desktop users by visiting Eavor’s virtual tour page .

"... A cool virtual reality model, Canadian Eavor Technologies allows a visit to its pilot plant in Alberta, Canada explaining its technologies and approach to revolutionize the approach on how to derive geothermal energy,” says Alexander Richter, Founder & Principal, ThinkGeoEnergy.

Finally, another Platinum Award for Team Achievement goes to Eavor for Innovation of their closed loop geothermal technology, currently expanding around the globe.

“Everything we do at Business on Camera to support Eavor is maximum effort,” says Matt Keay, Business on Camera CEO. “The province of Alberta breeds innovation, whether that is for our creative industries, or the energy sector, thanks to the team at MarCom for these awards.”

About Business on Camera

Business on Camera (BOC) is a visual public relations firm specializing in corporate communications, video marketing, and digital marketing. BOC offers a wide range of communications and collaborates with multiple levels of government, academia, non-profits, international and local businesses. Learn more about BOC here .

About Eavor

Eavor (pronounced “Ever”) is a technology-based energy company led by a team dedicated to creating a clean, reliable and affordable energy future on a global scale. Eavor’s solution (Eavor-Loop™) represents the world’s first truly scalable form of clean dispatchable power. Learn more about Eavor here .

About MarCom Awards

The MarCom Awards honor excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work and generosity of industry professionals. Since its inception in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest, most-respected creative competitions in the world. Each year about 6,000 print and digital entries are submitted from dozens of countries. MarCom is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). Learn more here .