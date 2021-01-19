OTTAWA, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Design 1st, one of the most trusted full-service product design-engineering firms across North America, today announced the company experienced strong growth in 2020 across North America with an increase of 16% in project bookings and over 10% in profitability compared to the previous fiscal year. This growth reinforces the organizational need for senior hands-on new product design experts that provide the risk assessment early, and are skilled in the end to end technical and service capabilities to bring new products to market faster that achieve commercial success and have a positive impact on customers.
Among a thousand decisions that need to be made in the product design lifecycle, there are fewer than 10 critical decisions that if made incorrectly, will lead to new product failure in the market. For over 25 years, Design 1st has guided organizations to ensure the critical decisions are made correctly, risks are identified early, and touchable ideas are transformed into successful, commercialized products.
This past year was no exception. Although the global pandemic resulted in a sudden shift to a global remote workforce, Design 1st continued to deliver the necessary technology expertise and end to end product design services without interruption to help Inventive Entrepreneurs, SMBS and enterprise organizations bring innovative physical products into new geographies and market. Design 1st company highlights include:
“It’s extremely rewarding to see a growing number of organizations benefit from Design 1st’s capabilities and services, which are becoming more essential as business success is largely based on how your product succeeds in market and how it influences your customers,” said Kevin Bailey, CEO, Design 1st. “Any new hardware product design comes with risk and we’re committed to identifying the supply, marketing and product risks early, guide clients through the entire product development lifecycle, and deliver a product that not only supports the business strategy, but wins in market.”
A year of Connected, Cleantech and COVID-19 New Product Designs
Over the past year, a large number of companies across the US and Canada selected Design 1st as their partner of choice to design technically challenging products. The company managed nearly 70 projects across a variety of industries including IoT (19%), Cleantech (10%), Medical (13%), Robotics (10%) and Consumer (19%), with a percentage of those specifically designed for COVID 19 protection.
2020 project highlights include:
Additional Resources
About Design 1st
Design 1st is one of the most trusted full-service product design firms across North America, with a seasoned team consisting of diverse technical expertise, over 750 projects developed, and 130 client patents secured. From Entrepreneur to Enterprise, we enable companies to quickly scale capabilities throughout their new product development cycles by leveraging our core competencies in industrial design, mechanical engineering, electronics engineering, embedded firmware, and manufacturing setup. Design 1st's plug-in experienced team has helped clients transform their touchable ideas into commercialized hardgoods products across a variety of industries and influenced millions of people globally. To learn more, visit www.design1st.com.
Media Contact:
Lisa Williams
+1 (339) 788-0067
Design 1st
Ottawa, Ontario, CANADA
