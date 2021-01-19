Beckett’s™ non-alcoholic coconut rum, cinnamon whisky, amaretto, gin and tonic, margarita, paloma and Moscow Mule. Made with plant-derived terpenes, and distilled botanicals found in their alcoholic counterparts. Now available online nationally at www.drinkbecketts.com.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beckett’s Tonics California, a subsidiary of The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (OTC:TNYBF, CSE:TNY) (“Becketts”), has joined forces with top-rated reality TV star Todd Chrisley, patriarch of the beloved Chrisley family, to raise a glass to the Beckett’s™ family of non-alcoholic spirits and cocktails. The new product line, introduced by Chrisley and the Beckett’s™ team, has now launched nationally online and in selected Costco, Kroger/Ralphs and BevMo! stores.



Recognized as much for their value-influenced lifestyle, as their Southern charm, the Chrisley family, including Todd, wife Julie, leading social media influencers daughter and son Savannah and Chase, will all participate in promotional campaigns to raise awareness of the Beckett’s™ products and the fast-growing “sober curious” movement. The products will also be integrated into the storylines of the uber-popular Chrisley television shows, including “Chrisley Knows Best” beginning later this year.”

With only one third of US adults drinking alcoholic beverages regularly, “Low-No Alcohol” drinks offer adult-style alternatives to sodas and waters. The “Low-No Alcohol” category is currently one of the world’s fastest-growing beverage trends.

Beckett’s™ non-alcoholic products are made with the same distilled botanicals, spices, and natural flavours that are found in national brand spirits, and plant-sourced terpenes. The Beckett’s Tonics™ family of sparkling, single-serve cocktails include non-alcoholic gin and tonic, lime margarita, Moscow mule and paloma. The Beckett’s ’27™ family of multi-serve spirits include non-alcoholic coconut rum, amaretto and cinnamon whisky. All are vegan, gluten free and are made with a tiny fraction of the sugar typically found in traditional alcohol spirits, cocktails and sodas.



“As America’s #1 Helicopter parent, my mission has been to find the perfect, sophisticated, non-alcoholic party cocktails for our family and friends of all generations - from Chase and Savannah, even my Mother Nanny Faye,” said Todd Chrisley. “When I couldn’t find anything, I found the right partner in the Beckett’s team. They knew exactly how to make magic happen without the hazards of alcohol and the bland, boring, socially awkward options of sugary sodas and waters. So now, when everyone gets home, they will have been socially responsible - ALL GOOD. And everyone’s happy.”

“The entire Beckett’s team is excited to collaborate with Todd and the Chrisley family”, said Rick Gillis, President, Beckett’s Tonics California. “Our shared values around healthy living and family provide us with an exceptional opportunity to bring Beckett’s™ to Chrisley’s audiences across the country through creative and fun storytelling.”

The Chrisley franchise represents several of the country’s top-rated prime time reality shows, including “Chrisley Knows Best” and “Growing Up Chrisley.” NBCU’s USA Networks is the #1 entertainment cable network across all key demographics during the time period when “Chrisley Knows Best” airs. “Chrisley Knows Best” and “Growing Up Chrisley” also rank as the top 2 original series repeats on E! Networks. The Chrisley online properties generated 220 million online views globally in the past year, and every Wednesday fans catch up on the latest family news by tuning into “Chrisley Confessions” podcast, available on iHeartRadio, Apple and every top podcast network.

To purchase Beckett’s online, visit www.drinkbecketts.com.

About Beckett’s Tonics California

Beckett’s Tonics California, a subsidiary of The Tinley Beverage Company (OTC:TNYBF, CSE:TNY), together with Todd Chrisley, created the Beckett’s Tonics™ and Beckett’s ’27™ line of spirit-inspired, terpene-infused, non-alcoholic beverages. Beckett’s™-branded products are available in mainstream food, beverage and specialty retailers, as well as on-premises locations, primarily in California. Please visit www.drinkbecketts.com for recipes, product information and home delivery options.

About “Chrisley Knows Best”

“Chrisley Knows Best” is a top-rated, prime time reality show on NBCU’s USA Networks. The show follows the life of multimillionaire real estate developer and entrepreneur Todd Chrisley, his wife, Julie, and their children are a picture-perfect Southern clan who have everything money can buy. But behind their over-the-top lifestyle lies a real family with real problems and major drama. Todd Chrisley runs his life like he runs his business - with an iron fist - and doesn't care who he pisses off in the process. A major control freak with a flair for freaking out, he micromanages his family's every move and every expenditure. No hair is out of place in the Chrisley home, and no kid is out of line - or so he hopes.

