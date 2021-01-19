Quarterly Sales Increased 10%

Diluted EPS increased from $0.34 to $0.38 per share

Quarterly Average Order Size increased to $88

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Net sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were $65.9 million, compared to $59.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 10.0%. Net sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 were $237.5 million, compared to $209.8 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 13.2%. Net income was $7.6 million, or $0.38 diluted per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to net income of $6.8 million, or $0.34 diluted per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, an 11.3% increase to net income. Net income was $23.8 million, or $1.18 diluted per share, for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, compared to net income of $18.8 million, or $0.94 diluted per share, for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, a 26.0% increase to net income. Reorder sales increased 11.9%, to $60.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $53.8 million for the same quarter in the prior year. Reorder sales increased 13.6%, to $208.4 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $183.4 million for the same period in the prior year.

Menderes Akdag, CEO and President, commented: “We were pleased with the Company’s performance during the quarter and throughout 2020, where we have seen both double digit top and bottom line growth. Strong reorder sales and increasing gross and operating margins during the quarter contributed to our success. Our reorder growth for the three and nine months ended on December 31, 2020 was likely energized by the increased use of loyalty credits by our customers through our Loyalty Program, which was launched in September 2019, and by our Easy Refill Program. Our average order size increased from $85 to $88 for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively. In the beginning of 2021 we unveiled a new logo to commemorate the Company’s 25th anniversary. The inspiration for this new logo and brand identity came mostly from consumer feedback. We embraced the opportunity to refresh our logo and brand to best represent both pet health and wellness on our new website platform. In the next fiscal year, we will be exploring alternative ways of acquiring new customers and adding value-added services, and we will continue investing in our e-commerce platform and mobile app to optimize our customers’ digital experience.”

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on February 12, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2021. The Company intends to continue to pay regular quarterly dividends; however, the declaration and payment of future dividends is discretionary and will be subject to a determination by the Board of Directors each quarter following its review of the Company’s financial performance.

PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except for per share data) December 31, March 31, 2020 2020 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 106,501 $ 103,762 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $28 and $59, respectively 1,831 3,843 Inventories - finished goods 28,165 17,884 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,512 3,529 Total current assets 141,009 129,018 Noncurrent assets: Property and equipment, net 25,502 25,445 Intangible assets 860 860 Total noncurrent assets 26,362 26,305 Total assets $ 167,371 $ 155,323 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21,869 $ 19,658 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,429 4,214 Income taxes payable 623 471 Total current liabilities 26,921 24,343 Deferred tax liabilities 1,323 970 Total liabilities 28,244 25,313 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; 3 convertible shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $4 per share 9 9 Common stock, $.001 par value, 40,000 shares authorized; 20,271 and 20,166 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 20 20 Additional paid-in capital 6,098 3,804 Retained earnings 133,000 126,177 Total shareholders' equity 139,127 130,010 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 167,371 $ 155,323









PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except for per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales $ 65,896 $ 59,915 $ 237,536 $ 209,839 Cost of sales 46,273 42,218 168,110 150,279 Gross profit 19,623 17,697 69,426 59,560 Operating expenses: General and administrative 6,487 6,040 21,050 18,851 Advertising 3,221 3,163 17,385 16,543 Depreciation 622 562 1,791 1,702 Total operating expenses 10,330 9,765 40,226 37,096 Income from operations 9,293 7,932 29,200 22,464 Other income: Interest income, net 73 421 229 1,447 Other, net 345 301 938 862 Total other income 418 722 1,167 2,309 Income before provision for income taxes 9,711 8,654 30,367 24,773 Provision for income taxes 2,100 1,814 6,576 5,925 Net income $ 7,611 $ 6,840 $ 23,791 $ 18,848 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.34 $ 1.19 $ 0.94 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.34 $ 1.18 $ 0.94 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 20,094 19,984 20,047 20,060 Diluted 20,104 19,994 20,100 20,071 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.27 $ 0.84 $ 0.81









PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 23,791 $ 18,848 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 1,791 1,702 Share based compensation 2,294 2,081 Deferred income taxes 353 (12 ) Bad debt expense 84 102 (Increase) decrease in operating assets and increase (decrease) in liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,928 388 Inventories - finished goods (10,281 ) (2,795 ) Prepaid income taxes - 582 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (983 ) (1,424 ) Accounts payable 2,211 360 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 286 851 Income taxes payable 152 895 Net cash provided by operating activities 21,626 21,578 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,848 ) (1,827 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,848 ) (1,827 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase and retirement of common stock - (11,496 ) Dividends paid (17,039 ) (16,410 ) Net cash used in financing activities (17,039 ) (27,906 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,739 (8,155 ) Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 103,762 100,529 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 106,501 $ 92,374 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 6,356 $ 4,460 Property and equipment in current assets $ - $ 1,344 Dividends payable in accrued expenses $ 174 $ 196



