LIMA, Peru, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minera IRL Limited (“Minera” or the “Company”) (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL) is pleased to announce that production for 2020 at Corihuarmi was 22,593 ounces of gold, marginally exceeding its target of 22,500 ounces. In addition, the increase in the price of gold during 2020 resulted in annual sales of US $39 million, the highest since 2012.



Commenting on the achievement, Diego Benavides, CEO, said, “We are always pleased when targets are met but this achievement is exceptional, given the extraordinary circumstances of 2020. COVID-19 hit Peru harder than most countries, yet we have managed to keep the mine open and producing throughout the National Emergency without a single infection on site. This is of crucial importance to us, as we have been depending on revenue from Corihuarmi to pay all of our bills until we can bring Ollachea online.”

“In 2021 we plan to continue our cost reduction and operational improvement program, which has made meaningful contributions to our constant efforts to increase gold recovery and quality,” Benavides added.

Finally, the Company is pleased to announce that it has retained Mining Plus to update the National Instrument NI 43-101 compliant technical report for Corihuarmi.

