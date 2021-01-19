HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded approximately $4 million in program management contracts to support healthcare and municipal infrastructure improvements in the western United States.



NV5 was awarded a project management contract by the Prosser Public Health District in Prosser, Washington to provide budget and schedule development, procurement assistance, and owner’s representative services for a new hospital and medical office building that will be the future home of Prosser Memorial Health. NV5 was also selected by the City of Santa Fe, New Mexico to provide project management and owner’s representative services to assist in the timely and cost effective completion of transportation, water, facility, and other infrastructure projects throughout the city. The City of Colorado Springs, Colorado awarded NV5 a civil program management contract to support transportation improvement projects funded by the Pikes Peak Rural Transit Authority. NV5 has provided program management services to the city for 15 years.

“We are pleased to contribute to the successful delivery of infrastructure and facility assets that improve the health and well-being of the communities that we serve,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman & CEO of NV5. “We look forward to representing our clients’ interests in the planning, administration, and delivery of these essential projects.”

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a leading provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure support services, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

