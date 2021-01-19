The optional USI Garaged Pen can be charged and stored on the keyboard of the HP Chromebook x360 11 G4 EE, helping students keep track of the pen throughout the day.

To ensure cleanliness in the classroom, the chassis, keyboard, and display of the new HP Chromebooks can be sanitized with commonly used household wipes.[1]

News Highlights:

The HP Chromebook 14 G7 is perfect for teachers who need a powerful device with a large screen to tackle daily lesson plans.

The 360-degree hinge and the optional USI Garage Pen on the HP Chromebook x360 11 G4 EE allow students to learn in interactive and personalized ways.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. announced five new Chromebooks to help teachers and students stay connected, productive, focused, and secure whether at home, in the classroom, or a blend of both.



The PC has never been more essential in education. There has been a 46% increase in device shipments for teachers and students over the past year2 and 66% of teachers expect blended learning to continue after the pandemic.3 With nearly 70% of teachers and students feeling less connected to each other during the pandemic,4 HP’s technology solutions foster collaboration and community during this time of unprecedented change, ensuring teachers can find new ways to connect with students, and students can be seen and heard regardless of their location.

“HP is committed to enabling better learning outcomes for 100 million people by 2025. With education no longer confined to the four walls of the classroom, HP is creating technology that helps teachers, students, as well as parents, thrive in blended learning environments,” said Bill Avey, General Manager and Global Head of Education, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “HP’s innovative Chromebook lineup gives educators and students access to flexible, engaging, and personalized devices that are critical to ensuring a quality education.”

Teaching From Anywhere

The HP Chromebook 14 G7, powered with the latest Intel® processors, is an essential device that helps teachers create and deliver classroom materials in today’s blended learning environment. The 14-inch diagonal screen, ultra-wide HD webcam, and dual microphones, make virtual classrooms feel like the real thing. Multiple HDMI and USB-C® ports make it easy to add displays and accessories for even more space to watch students and the syllabus. Additionally, teachers can work confidently, protected by Chrome OS multilayered security, while IT teams can easily deploy and manage users and devices with Chrome Education Upgrade.5

Unlocking Student Potential

HP added new Chromebooks to its Education Edition portfolio, designed to enhance the student learning experience. Students can stay productive without worrying about recharging their device during the school day with its long battery life. The full-skirted anchored keyboard prevents keys from being removed, and resists spills up to 11.8 oz (350 ml).6 With HP Classroom Manager,7 students experience a user-friendly virtual environment that allows teachers to remotely control students’ web and app use, conduct real-time checks for understanding, and check on student well-being through private chat. IT teams can implement Chrome Education Upgrade8 to easily deploy and manage devices.

The HP Chromebook x360 11 G4 EE , powered by the latest Intel ® Celeron ® multi-core processor, 9 adapts to the unique learning styles of students in the classroom and home. With a 360-degree hinge, a damage-resistant touchscreen, and the optional USI Garaged Pen, 10 students can flip and fold the device to create, edit, write, and draw in four modes: laptop, tablet, tent, or stand. The integrated HD camera and optional 8 MP auto-focusing world-facing camera let students be seen more clearly to ensure class material is being understood, and better microphones means students can be heard without hunching over their screens. Wi-Fi 6 11 and HP Extended Range Wireless LAN 12 improve connectivity when there are multiple people working and learning from home, or together at school.





The HP Chromebook 11 G9 EE and the HP Chromebook 11MK G9 EE help students reach their potential with cloud-first learning. Powered by Intel or MediaTek processors, busy students can work more efficiently on multiple assignments and learn from anywhere with fast, reliable wireless connections. The HP Chromebook 11MK G9 has a battery life of up to 16 hours to last beyond the school day. 13

The HP Chromebook x360 11MK G3 EE, powered by MediaTek processors, empowers students with a personalized interactive, cloud-based learning experience. Students can learn in the way that best suits them with the 360-degree hinge.





HP at BETTFest 2021

HP is participating in the virtual education technology event BETTFest 2021, taking place January 20-22, 2021. Experience the company’s vision for the future of education and immerse in the 3D HP City of Education to see the new solutions designed to support learning for everyone and everywhere. Gain valuable insights through the company’s packed agenda of live sessions. Learn more at: https://hpfutureofeducation.com/

Availability14

HP Chromebook 14 G7 is expected to be available in February.

Learn more information about HP Education Solutions here.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

1 The chassis, keyboard, ports and displays on the HP Chromebook x360 11 G4 EE, HP Chromebook x360 11MK G3 EE, HP Chromebook 11 G9 EE, HP Chromebook 11MK G9 EE and HP Chromebook 14 G7 have been tested to 1,000 wipes with Windex® Original Glass & Surface Wipes and Clorox® Disinfecting Wipes with EPA Registration Number 5813-79. See user guide for cleaning instructions.

2 FutureSource research: K-12 personal computing Market Track Q3 2020, Worldwide.

3 Based on HP proprietary qualitative and quantitative research with 427 students and teachers in the U.S. and Germany, 2020.

4 Based on HP proprietary qualitative and quantitative research with 427 students and teachers in the U.S. and Germany, 2020.

5 Sold separately or as an optional feature that must be configured at the time of purchase.

6 HP Total Test Process testing is not a guarantee of future performance under these test conditions. Accidental damage requires an optional HP Accidental Damage Protection Care Pack.

7 HP Classroom Manager is sold separately. Control and device locking from the teacher’s desktop requires purchase of HP Classroom Manager for Teachers.

8 Sold separately or as an optional feature that must be configured at the time of purchase.

9 Multicore is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel’s numbering, branding and/or naming is not a measurement of higher performance.

10 Optional HP USI Garaged Pen sold separately or as a configurable option. The active HP Wacom EMR pen is not useable with the device.

11 Wireless access point and Internet service required and sold separately. Availability of public wireless access points limited. Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) is backwards compatible with prior 802.11 specs. The specifications for Wi-Fi 6 are draft specifications and are not final. If the final specifications differ from the draft specifications, it may affect the ability of the notebook to communicate with other 802.11ax WLAN devices. Only available in countries where 802.11ax is supported.

12 Based on internal testing vs. previous generation product with 802.11ac wireless LAN module.

13 Testing conducted by HP using Google Chrome OS power_LoadTest. Battery life will vary and the maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage and battery optimization activation. See http://www.chromium.org/chromium-os/testing/power-testing for test details. Battery configuration and charge capacity is optimized to improve battery health over time based upon charging patterns and temperature.

14 Availability subject to change without notice.

