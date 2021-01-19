NEW JERSEY , Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (OTCQB: SILO), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as depression, PTSD, Parkinson’s, and other rare neurological disorders, today announced that Founder and CEO Eric Weisblum will participate in the “Investing in Psychedelics Series: Building Value Through IP” virtual conference hosted by The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), CFN Media Group (OTCQB: CNFN) and Zuber Lawler on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. The live panel discussion is scheduled to begin at 1 PM EST. and will be followed by a Q&A session.

For more information and to register for this free conference, please visit the conference website at https://promo.cfnmedia.com or contact brett@haydenir.com

About ‘Investing in Psychedelics’ Conference

The virtual conference will feature live panels with moderators. Panel participants will consist of company executives, IP specialists, and bankers across three sessions. Attendees will be able to submit questions to the panelists via the moderators. Company executives will be interviewed ahead of the live event and the recorded videos will be shared with conference registrants.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as depression, PTSD, Parkinson’s, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the health care industry. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com .

