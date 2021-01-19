Holbrook, New York, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Organic Products Inc. (d/b/a Carie Health, Inc.) (OTC: EMOR) (the “Company”, "Carie", or "Carie Health"), a digital-first healthcare organization that offers value-based, coordinated care and medical-grade digital monitoring that helps people live healthier lives by creating an ecosystem of solutions that integrate wellness, advanced pharmacy solutions, and tech-enabled products.

Carie Health formed a joint venture with Swys Inc (“Carie Swys”). Carie Swys furthers the company’s vision, key business-building strategies, and new product developments, by significantly expanding on its intellectual property and suite of tech-enabled products.

Under the terms of the Joint Venture, Swys Inc has contributed its robust portfolio of health and financial digital applications to Carie Swys which is owned 49% by Swys Inc and 51% by Carie Health Inc. The technology will assist in improving margins throughout Carie Health’s core business. In addition, the Joint Venture assumes revenue-generating contracts that it will look to build upon through 2021. Carie Swys furthers the company’s vision, key business-building strategies, and new product developments, by significantly expanding on its intellectual property and suite of tech-enabled products.

Swys Inc was founded and operated by Joseph Akintolayo and has been recognized for both his commercial and philanthropic applications. Mr. Akintolayo is a leader in the African American community and through his product, MyCaresAct, a platform built to robotically process economic relief, he played a pivotal role in helping to save over 100 minority-owned businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to announce this joint venture as we continue to execute on our growth strategy in the health-tech and fintech industries,” stated Ian Parker, CEO of Carie Health. “We are proud to be building technology solutions that do ‘Well’ while doing ‘Good.” Few exemplify this better than Joseph and the Swys team.”

Joseph Akintolayo, CEO of Swys said, “We are happy to be working with people that understand our multidisciplinary approach to value creation and how we are actively shaping the future of technology by creating ethical products that solve complex problems in Fintech, Government, Health Tech, and Social Enterprise.”

Ian Parker added, “Carie Health is committed to immediately increasing access to health care for individuals everywhere with a special focus on the underserved. Swys'; unique care systems are already being used by over 100,000 people monthly. Swys'; ethical engineering and market leadership has generated millions in savings for corporations, nonprofits, and foundations. The blended cultures of Swys and Carie Health align our combined organizational values. We will continue to expand our company’s ecosystem while enhancing user lifetime value.”

About Emerald Organic Products

Emerald Organic Products Inc. has recently changed its name to Carie Health, Inc. in the State of Nevada and continues to trade under symbol OTC: EMOR. Filings have been made to reflect this on the OTC ticker board.

About Carie Health, Inc.

Carie Health is a digital-first healthcare organization that offers value-based, coordinated care and medical-grade digital monitoring that helps people live healthier lives by creating an ecosystem of solutions that integrate wellness, advanced pharmacy solutions, and tech-enabled products. Carie Health, through its subsidiaries, uniquely combines virtual care, digital pharmacy and prescription delivery offerings in a streamlined ecosystem to democratize and defragment patient access to products and services within the care continuum.

For more information, please visit https://www.carie.com/, https://www.swys.io, https://www.carierx.com, and https://carieglobal.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Carie Health, Inc., f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products, Inc., undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

