NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Well+Good , a leading wellness media brand known for its journalistic approach and commitment to creating inclusive content accessible to all, announced today the launch of a content-driven e-commerce marketplace, The Well+Good SHOP. This commerce initiative is a new way for Well+Good readers to buy products curated by Well+Good editors. The Well+Good SHOP covers all of the media brand's core verticals, offering goods in categories such as Beauty that Works, Live In Lounge In Move In, Self Care, and Home.



The SHOP's mission is to feature products that Well+Good editors believe in and think are truly worth consumers' time and money. Additionally, featuring BIPOC-owned brands is a priority, as is selecting brands and products that are sustainable and affordable. The Well+Good SHOP taps into real-time retailer data for the latest pricing and inventory updates to provide shoppers with the most up-to-date information available in order to make informed purchasing decisions.

"We are so excited to introduce this new commerce experience to our audience," says Kate Spies, General Manager of Well+Good. "For years we have uncovered and reported on thousands of products—from the latest launches to the standbys our editors and expert sources reach for again and again—and the SHOP allows us to curate our favorite products all in one place. This launch allows us to strengthen our direct relationship with our audience while also growing a critical commerce revenue stream."

Well+Good’s existing affiliate commerce business will continue to operate alongside the new SHOP. To learn more, visit https://shop.wellandgood.com/ .

About Well+Good:

Well+Good is a leading health and wellness brand known for its journalistic approach to content and ahead-of-the-curve trend-spotting. Well+Good is committed to creating inclusive content that makes health and wellness accessible to all and aims to amplify different perspectives, experiences, and stories. The female-founded company, bootstrapped since its debut in 2010, has been recognized as a vertical media leader and was named to Fast Company's 2018 Most Innovative Companies list. The brand also creates high-quality consumer events, including its Well+Good Talks and Well+Good Retreats series. For more information, visit www.wellandgood.com.

About Leaf Group:

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

