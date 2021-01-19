NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveArea , a global customer experience and commerce agency, and a business unit of PFSweb, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFSW), announced its strategic partnership with Attraqt Group PLC (LON: ATQT) aligning Attraqt’s innovative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search and personalization offerings with the agency’s end-to-end digital commerce solutions for retailers and brands.



The collaboration complements an industry-wide shift to composable commerce, a development approach combining best-of-breed commerce components with custom applications built for specific business needs.

Attraqt’s capabilities in search, merchandising, and personalization support shoppers’ end-to-end product discovery journeys. Powered by the latest AI technology, Attraqt’s all-in-one solutions deliver seamless, engaging, and highly relevant customer journeys from initial search through conversion and purchase. More than 300 of the world’s best-known brands now benefit from Attraqt’s API-first technology.

LiveArea combines extensive eCommerce experience with in-depth knowledge of enterprise commerce technology and world-class search and merchandising tools to improve online sales performance for brands and retailers. A deep understanding of Attraqt solutions, along with creative, strategy, performance marketing services, and a focus on innovation and customer experience helps elevate the customer journey and increase revenue.

Paul Lynch, Area Vice President and Managing Director, LiveArea EMEA, said: “This collaboration combines market-leading search, merchandising and personalization technology with our commerce, creative, and UX expertise to streamline and elevate the customer experience for online customers. We are excited to be working with Attraqt, and our partnership promises to deliver a quick-to-market solution for brands striving to improve their customer experience through optimal search and merchandising.”

John Raap, Chief Strategy and Partner Officer, Attraqt said: “The inclusion of Attraqt as part of LiveArea’s best-of-breed solution design highlights the value of our product discovery experience for shoppers and retailers alike. It also validates our recent investments in AI to bring the latest innovations to market. With AI now powering our search, merchandising, recommendations, and personalization solutions, we have anticipated and prepared for the yet unknown demands that retailers will face. With this partnership, we assure our joint customers of advanced capabilities both now and in the years ahead.”

About LiveArea

LiveArea is an award-winning global customer experience and commerce agency. We bring the full potential of digital business to life, helping brands create meaningful and lasting customer connections. Fusing creativity, strategy, and technology, our services include NXT Intelligence™, product innovation, connected commerce, service design, performance marketing, and orchestrated services. We bring together world-class commerce technology, building and launching innovative products and services powered by data-driven insights to elevate customer relationships – online and in-store. We deliver B2B, B2C, and D2C solutions to clients in health and beauty, fashion and apparel, luxury, consumer packaged goods, retail stores, healthcare, and automotive. For more information, visit www.LiveAreaCX.com.

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for data-driven marketing and omnichannel experience design through technology selection, platform implementation and orchestrated services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, Pandora, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfsweb.com.

About Attraqt

Attraqt powers exceptional shopping experiences for over 300 of the world’s leading brands, manufacturers, and retailers. Attraqt provides a set of API-enabled, algorithm-driven, intelligent SaaS services covering personalization, search, navigation, merchandising, recommendations, and internationalization.

The Attraqt platform orchestrates AI models in real-time while allowing clients to integrate their own algorithms. This helps build true personalization strategies and creates differentiated experiences at scale, so our customers can exceed the expectations of today’s shopper, while reaching commercial goals. Find out more at www.attraqt.com or on LinkedIn .

