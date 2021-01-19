Digital Forms and K12Docs Advisory Group Increase Platform Value and K-12 Market Insight



COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc., (OTCQB: INLX) a cloud-based document solutions provider, announced today that the company is expanding its partnership with Software Unlimited Inc. (SUI) to add integrated electronic forms allowing K-12 school districts an easy, affordable option to create mobile forms and automated workflows. SUI is a major software developer and provider of solutions for the K-12 market, and from that partnership Intellinetics’ footprint has grown to supporting over 1.5 million students across 16 states in 235 schools and districts, a 432% increase from a year ago.

IntelliCloud™, Intellinetics’ flagship platform, is seamlessly integrated into SUI’s School Accounting System. Marketed as K12Docs, it enables users to add, search and view documents directly within SUI software’s user experience. With the addition of integrated e-forms, users can now replace paper forms with a paperless solution that streamlines the creation, distribution, and completion of school forms such as employee onboarding packages.

“As school districts adapt to the COVID-education environmental, they realize, now more than ever, that paper documents are an obstacle to flexibility, efficiency, continuity, and safety,” said Corey Atkinson, Director of Sales & Marketing, Software Unlimited, Inc. “Schools of all sizes struggle with managing the volumes of financial records, student records, and HR documents. Leveraging mobile forms, integrated with K12Docs, dramatically improves business process efficiency and better protects students, staff, and others interacting with their school district.”

“We have always known that our ability to embed our solution within a proven software platform is the building block for mutual growth,” said James F. DeSocio , President & CEO of Intellinetics. “The ability to add our platform, through our partnership with SUI, to 80 school districts in 8 states across the Great Plains and Midwest proves that not only were we on the right path but that we had partnered with the right company.”

In addition, SUI and Intellinetics are facilitating a K12Docs Advisory Group comprised of a select group of K12Docs users to more effectively guide the evolution of the solutions’ capabilities to help school districts improve efficiencies while reducing costs and risk.

“We are excited to be joining the K12Docs Advisory Board team and share our ideas directly with the developers,” said Lori Robertson, Business Manager of Clear Creek Amana School District. “Implementing the solution made us much better prepared to deal with the challenges brought on by the pandemic. Even with remote learning protocols, we are so efficient, and everything is at our fingertips. We can’t wait to see where the program goes from here.”

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc., located in Columbus, Ohio, is a cloud-based document services software provider. Its IntelliCloud™ suite of solutions serve a mission-critical role for organizations in highly regulated, risk and compliance-intensive markets in Healthcare, K-12, Public Safety, Public Sector, Risk Management, Financial Services and beyond. IntelliCloud solutions make content secure, compliant, and process-ready to drive innovation, efficiencies, and growth. Through its Image Technology Group and production scanning department, hundreds of millions of images have been converted from paper to digital, paper to microfilm, and microfiche to microfilm for business and federal, county, and municipal governments. Its operations in Madison Heights, Michigan, also provides its clients with long-term paper and microfilm storage and retrieval options. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com .

About Software Unlimited, Inc.

The mission at Software Unlimited, Inc. is to create, maintain, update, and support comprehensive and affordable fund accounting solutions tailored to meet the state specific reporting requirements for K-12 schools. In-house product developers, full-service training staff, and a knowledgeable customer service team guarantee customers will receive unlimited access to service and support from experienced professionals. Inclusive licensing covers unlimited updates, training, and support to help K-12 administrators focus on what is important. For additional information, please visit www.su-inc.com .