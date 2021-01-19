Verstandig currently serves as Chief Digital Officer of UnitedHealth Group, where he is responsible for UnitedHealth Group’s digital platform and capabilities

Founder of digital consumer healthcare company Rally Health and expert in artificial intelligence (AI) applications in healthcare

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexImmune, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent, and durable immune response that mimics natural biology, today announced the appointment of Grant Verstandig to its Board of Directors.

“We are delighted to welcome Grant to the NexImmune Board,” said Sol Barer, PhD, Chairman of NexImmune’s Board of Directors. “Grant is a recognized innovator and leader in the evolving fields of digital health and artificial intelligence (AI). We believe that better understanding the intersections of biology, big data and artificial intelligence is a clear trend in our industry and will greatly help the Company design, implement and collect outcomes on clinical trials that may truly transform the way we develop novel therapeutics. We look forward to working with him as we continue the development of our product candidates and technology platform.”

Grant Verstandig is currently the Chief Digital Officer of UnitedHealth Group, one of the world’s largest diversified healthcare companies. Mr. Verstandig leads digital innovation across the enterprise, which provides healthcare coverage to nearly 50 million people through its UnitedHealthcare division as well as technology-enabled health services to improve system performance and deliver care to nearly 100 million consumers through its Optum division.

Mr. Verstandig is an active entrepreneur, venture capital investor, and philanthropist. At age 21, Mr. Verstandig founded Rally Health, a consumer-centric digital health company whose online and mobile tools empower millions of people to take control of their health and well-being and manage their healthcare needs. In 2017, UnitedHealth acquired Rally.

Mr. Verstandig is also Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Epirus, a venture-backed directed energy company that creates counter-UAS systems and power management solutions for multiple applications, as well as the Co-founder of Spycraft Entertainment, a content and entertainment production company focused on the most important intelligence and military operations that have shaped the world around us.

“I am honored to serve on NexImmune’s Board of Directors at such a pivotal time in the Company’s growth and development,” said Mr. Verstandig. “I am incredibly excited to work with the team of scientists that the Company has assembled and to support NexImmune as it seeks to develop product candidates employing its novel AIM technology that, if approved, would address the needs of patients in cancer and other immune-mediated diseases.”

About NexImmune

NexImmune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent, and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. The backbone of NexImmune’s approach is its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM™) nanoparticle technology platform. The AIM technology enables NexImmune to construct nanoparticles that function as synthetic dendritic cells capable of directing a specific T cell-mediated immune response. By mimicking natural T cell biology, NexImmune’s T cell product candidates are designed to combine the attributes of cellular precision, potency, and persistence with reduced potential for undesired toxicities.

NexImmune’s two lead programs, NEXI-001 and NEXI-002, are in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed AML after allogeneic stem cell transplantation and multiple myeloma refractory to at least 3 prior lines of therapy, respectively. NexImmune is also developing new AIM nanoparticle constructs and modalities for potential clinical evaluation in oncology and in disease areas outside of oncology, including autoimmune disorders and infectious disease.

For more information, visit www.neximmune.com.