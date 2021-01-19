HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that its EPA registered MB-10 Tablets® have received a usage designation from the EPA for transportation applications. MB-10 Tablets are a broad spectrum disinfectant effective against a wide range of bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19.



MB-10 Tablets are safe for hard, non-porous surfaces such as glass, plastics, sealed fiberglass, consoles, A/C, door handles, seating and seat belts, LED/LCD screens and electronics, and a wide range of metal materials, without leaving a residue or odor. MB-10 Tablets, which are easily applied using a commercially available sprayer, effectively disinfect in minutes to provide fast-acting protection that is safe for skin contact and pets.

“Unfortunately, rates of COVID-19 infection continue to climb and therefore the need to disinfect all areas of daily life whenever possible and protect people’s health is more critical than ever,” stated Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “MB-10 Tablets are safe, easily stored, shipped and applied, and, most importantly, they work.”

MB-10 Tablets (Reg No.70060-19-46269), included on EPA’s List N for use against human coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, are proven effective against emerging viral pathogens, including enveloped and large and small non-enveloped viruses.

Through an exclusive, nationwide distribution agreement with Quip Laboratories, Inc., C-Bond has rights to sell MB-10 Tablets within the verticals it serves, namely transportation. That includes automotive distributors, rental car companies, fleets, public transportation, ride sharing, and more. The Company is also selling MB-10 Tablets through international distribution partners.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals and government agencies. The Company also sells disinfection products, including MB-10 Tablets. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s ability to source materials; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2020, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 16, 2020, August 14, 2020, and May 15, 2020, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

