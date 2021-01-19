TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Company veteran Alex Probyn to the role of Global President of its Property Tax business. With market leading practices in Canada, the U.K. and the U.S., Altus Group is one of the largest and fastest growing property tax advisors globally. Through this global role, Altus Group will strengthen its alignment of its national operations under a common global model to further support sustained profitable growth and pave the way for accelerated digital transformation.



Alex was previously President of U.K. Property Tax. In his new role, Alex will be responsible for leading and executing the global strategy, financial objectives and operating plans, including strengthening alignment of the property tax solutions and go-to-market model globally and formalizing its technology and data approach.

Alex has over 25 years of experience in property tax advisory and is widely recognized as a leading expert on business rates in the U.K. market. He has a deep understanding of the Company’s property tax business and related opportunities and has established an impressive track record in growing and tech-enabling the U.K. Tax business. In 2017, he led the successful acquisition and integration of CVS, which doubled the size of the U.K. Tax business and drove strong revenue and earnings growth.

In support of the global operating model, Altus Group is also pleased to announce the hire of Russell Schreiber to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer for Global Property Tax. Russ will be responsible for overseeing operations globally and supporting the digitization and standardization of the business. As a former Big 4 consulting partner, executive and technology sales leader, Russ has held P&L responsibility for large divisions, implemented compliance and productivity measures, turned around challenged businesses and projects, and held C-suite, SVP and Partner roles. Throughout his 30-year career, he has held senior leadership roles with FICO, Swiss Re and Ernst & Young.

Succeeding Alex in the role of President of U.K. Property Tax is Robert Hayton, previously, Executive Vice President, Empty Rates & Property Tax in the U.K. and has been with the Company for over 20 years. Robert, together with the other national presidents, Terry Bishop, President of Property Tax Canada, and Trey Beazley, President of Property Tax U.S., will support Alex and Russ in the execution of the Company’s global Property Tax strategy.

“Aligning our global Property Tax businesses under Alex’s leadership is an important step to leveraging all of the assets across the business to maximize our growth, operating efficiencies, and enhance the benefits to our clients,” said Mike Gordon, Chief Executive Officer at Altus Group. “His impressive track record of transitioning our UK operations while continuing to deliver strong revenue and earnings growth, combined with his success in leveraging data and technology, will strengthen our ability to capture the opportunity ahead.”

“I am honoured to lead our global Property Tax division during the next phase of growth as we steadfastly grow our market share and increasingly leverage data and technology to maximize savings for our clients,” said Alex Probyn. “It’s a privilege to work with the talented team from across the globe, and I look forward to bringing together our global operations to build on the success we’ve already achieved.”

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Commercial Real Estate Consulting, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,200 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include many of the world’s largest commercial real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AIF.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com.

