The "India Mask Market, by Product Type (Reusable and Disposable), by Filter Type (Particulate Filter, Gas & Odor Filter, Combination Filter), by Usage (Individual, Industrial/Commercial), by Distributional Channel, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Mask Market was valued at around $ 66 million in FY2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% until FY2025 on account of rising health awareness, increasing pollution and growing carbon dioxide emissions.



Another major factor is the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in 2020, due to which masks have become the most important safety equipment, as they help in preventing the virus transmission. Also, increasing stringent regulations of wearing masks in the hospitals & clinics as well as the industrial sectors, such as construction, chemical factories, transportation etc., are augmenting the use of masks.



The Indian Mask Market is segmented based on type, filter type, usage, distribution channel, region and by company. Based on filter type, the market is segmented into particulate filter, gas & odour filter, combination filter and others. Among these, the particulate filter mask segment accounted for the largest share in the Indian Mask Market as they provide the most important and basic protection, which is from particulate matter. This is provided in almost all entry level masks and thus the particulate filter masks have the largest market share in the mask market.



Based on type, the market is segmented into reusable and disposable masks. Disposable masks led the Indian Mask Market in FY2020 and the segment is expected to retain the lead in future as well, as the use of disposable face masks is essential among healthcare professionals who are all the time attending patients or performing surgeries during the outbreak of COVID-19.



Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail, institutional/direct sale, and others. The retail segment holds the largest share in the Indian Mask Market and is likely to maintain its position during the forecast period because the large demand from individuals and small businesses is catered through this segment only. Based on region, the market is segmented into north, south, east, and west. North region dominated the Indian Mask Market in FY2020 as various most polluting cities of the country are based in this region.



Major players operating in the Indian Mask Market include 3M India Ltd, Honeywell Ltd, Karam Industries, Mallcom India Ltd, Vogmask, VENUS Safety and Health Pvt. Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd., Environ Care Products, Crusaders Technologies India Pvt. Ltd, Cambridge Mask Co and others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2016-FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2021-FY2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customers

4.1. Brand Recall

4.2. Brand Awareness

4.3. Brand Propensity

4.4. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.5. Purchase Frequency

4.6. Point of Purchase

4.7. Spending Pattern



5. India Mask Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Disposable Vs. Replaceable/Re-usable)

5.2.2. By Filter Type (Particulate Filter, Gas & Odor Filter, Combination Filter and Others)

5.2.3. By Usage (Individual, Industrial/Commercial and Others (Hospitals & Clinics, etc)

5.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Institutional/Direct Sales, Retail Sales and Others (Online, etc))

5.2.5. By Region

5.2.6. By Company

5.3. India Mask Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Type

5.3.2. By Filter Type

5.3.3. By Region



6. India Disposable Mask Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Filter Type

6.2.2. By Usage

6.2.3. By Distribution Channel

6.3. Pricing Analysis



7. India Replaceable/Re-usable Mask Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Filter Type

7.2.2. By Usage

7.2.3. By Distribution Channel

7.3. Pricing Analysis



8. Supply Chain Analysis



9. Import-Export Analysis



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. Pricing Analysis



14. India Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Company Profiles

15.1.1. 3M India Ltd.

15.1.2. Honeywell Ltd.

15.1.3. Karam Industries

15.1.4. Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd.

15.1.5. VENUS Safety and Health Pvt. Ltd.

15.1.6. Vogmask

15.1.7. Mallcom India Ltd.

15.1.8. Crusaders Technologies India Pvt. Ltd

15.1.9. Environ Care Products

15.1.10. Cambridge Mask Co.



16. Strategic Recommendations



