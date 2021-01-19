Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cold plasma market is projected to reach a market size of USD 4,517.8 Million by 2027 and register a CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for cold plasma in wound healing is among some other key factors driving market growth currently. Significant rise in the number of microbial strains that are resistant to the most potent antibiotics available has been resulting in increasing need to opt for other efficient, safe, and economically viable treatment options.

Cold plasma therapy is immensely beneficial in providing safety from microbial infections. Cold plasma can destroy bacteria without causing any harm to human tissue, thus accelerating the wound healing process. Rising incidence of trauma, accidents, and wound management cases worldwide is significantly boosting demand for use of cold plasma technology in healthcare facilities. For instance, cold atmospheric plasma is prescribed in diabetic foot ulcers, which is a common issue among diabetics, due to advantages in reducing wound bacterial load and initiating curing of the wound.

Cold plasma has been in use for many decades in the polymer industry. Applications include modification of the polymer surface properties, and has proven major potential in creating novel functional polymers, coatings, and antimicrobial systems. These materials are proving to be ideal for the food-packaging industry. Cold plasma has become a vital and innovative non-thermal technology for use in food processing, and has capability to kill contaminating bacteria and other microorganisms on poultry, meat, vegetables, and fruits. Cold plasma is an emerging technology having several potential uses in food packaging, and is highly effective.

Companies Profiled in Cold Plasma Market Report Include:

Plasmatreat GmbH, Europlasma NV, Nordson Corporation, Apyx Medical Corporation, P2i Limited, Enercon Industries Corporation, Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd., Relyon Plasma GmbH, neoplas GmbH, and Henniker Plasma

Key Highlights of Report

In July 2020, Grifols, which is a leading producer of plasma-derived medicines, announced signing of an agreement for acquisition of a Montreal-based plasma fractionation unit and two purification units of GC Pharma Group, as well as 11 plasma collection centers in the U.S. for USD 460.0 Million

The atmospheric cold plasma segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. Atmospheric cold plasma is used to kill microbes without damaging healthy human tissue. It is also beneficial in cancer treatments, due to its anti-tumor properties. Besides, cold atmospheric plasma is used to reduce biofilms, mites, allergens, smell in textiles/air, and hazardous molecules in a flow process.

Cold plasma technology is employed in various stages of agricultural food production, including seed treatment, for the improvement of germination rates and crop growth, which results in better crop yields and decreases harvest time.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global cold plasma market in 2019, due to robust presence of leading market players in countries in the region. Rising adoption of advanced technologies, increased healthcare expenditure, growth of the electronics & semiconductor industry, and high purchasing power parity are key factors propelling market growth in the region. Furthermore, growing prevalence of trauma cases and cancer patient pool is driving growth of the market in North America.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cold plasma market in terms of pressure, application, industry vertical, and region:

Pressure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Low Pressure Cold Plasma Atmospheric Cold Plasma

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Wound Healing Adhesion Etching Decontamination Finishing Printing Surface Treatment Coating Wastewater Treatment Blood Coagulation Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Polymer & Plastic Textile Food & Beverage Agriculture Electronics & Semiconductor Medical



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



