Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cold plasma market is projected to reach a market size of USD 4,517.8 Million by 2027 and register a CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for cold plasma in wound healing is among some other key factors driving market growth currently. Significant rise in the number of microbial strains that are resistant to the most potent antibiotics available has been resulting in increasing need to opt for other efficient, safe, and economically viable treatment options.
Cold plasma therapy is immensely beneficial in providing safety from microbial infections. Cold plasma can destroy bacteria without causing any harm to human tissue, thus accelerating the wound healing process. Rising incidence of trauma, accidents, and wound management cases worldwide is significantly boosting demand for use of cold plasma technology in healthcare facilities. For instance, cold atmospheric plasma is prescribed in diabetic foot ulcers, which is a common issue among diabetics, due to advantages in reducing wound bacterial load and initiating curing of the wound.
Cold plasma has been in use for many decades in the polymer industry. Applications include modification of the polymer surface properties, and has proven major potential in creating novel functional polymers, coatings, and antimicrobial systems. These materials are proving to be ideal for the food-packaging industry. Cold plasma has become a vital and innovative non-thermal technology for use in food processing, and has capability to kill contaminating bacteria and other microorganisms on poultry, meat, vegetables, and fruits. Cold plasma is an emerging technology having several potential uses in food packaging, and is highly effective.
Companies Profiled in Cold Plasma Market Report Include:
Plasmatreat GmbH, Europlasma NV, Nordson Corporation, Apyx Medical Corporation, P2i Limited, Enercon Industries Corporation, Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd., Relyon Plasma GmbH, neoplas GmbH, and Henniker Plasma
