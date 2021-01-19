CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture: QIS) (Quorum) announced today that it is working with Microsoft in a re-platforming and data consolidation project utilizing Microsoft Azure Synapse Analytics. Quorum launched Q Analytics, utilizing Microsoft Power BI, a little over a year ago as an enterprise reporting tool for the Quorum suite of products.



Q Analytics is now utilized by 20% of Quorum’s XSellerator Dealership Management System (DMS) customers at the management level. Due to its popularity, Quorum is strategically consolidating dealership and other data on Microsoft Azure Synapse – a limitless analytics service that brings together data integration, enterprise data warehousing, and big data analytics. This step should allow Q Analytics to provide improved analytics for dealership customers and critical Business Intelligence (BI) insights into their operations and a consolidated dataset for future Artificial Intelligence (AI) projects.

“Q Analytics, utilizing Microsoft Power BI, has been a successful product and the next logical step is the move to Microsoft Azure Synapse,” said Maury Marks, Quorum President and CEO. “There are many benefits to this project that will significantly increasing the value of our Q Analytics solution and scale the adoption of Q Analytics to all dealership staff. We will start migrating dealerships to Azure Synapse early in 2021.”

“Microsoft Azure Synapse will help Quorum power customer service, innovation and efficiency, adding increased value for its dealership customers,” said Suzanne Gagliese, One Commercial Partner Lead, Microsoft Canada. “The transition to Azure Synapse allows the Q Analytics platform to collect and analyze all of their data, break down data silos and provide immediate business intelligence.”

For more information on Quorum, please visit: www.QuorumInformationSystems.com

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships that includes:

XSellerator, a Dealership Management System (DMS) that automates, integrates and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.

DealerMine CRM, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.

Autovance, a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing (DR), improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and CSI through Autovance’s F&I menu solutions fee.

Advantage, a full showroom system for both franchised and independent dealerships and a comprehensive management system that includes accounting for the independent market.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS. For additional information please go to www.QuorumInformationSystems.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Quorum believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Quorum's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed this release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

