MARKET INSIGHTS

Neurological rehabilitation, also termed neurorehabilitation, is an essential part of the recovery process of patients who have sustained a brain injury. It aims to facilitate recovery, reduce symptoms, enhance function, and improve patients’ well-being, who have experienced trauma to the nervous system.

The growing incidence of neurological diseases, such as, migraine, Alzheimer’s disease, brain stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson’s, neurodegeneration, and multiple sclerosis, among others, has resulted in the increased adoption of neurological devices for diagnosing and treating them.As per the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 6 million deaths occur due to strokes, annually.



Likewise, the WHO also states that epilepsy is a common neurological disease, with around 50 million individuals affected, and 2.4 million diagnosed with the condition, every year.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global neurorehabilitation device market growth analysis includes the assessment of the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.North America is anticipated to dominate the global market.



Its growth is supplemented by the increasing elderly population, thereby creating an increased incidence of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, federal government funding, and the rising investments for diagnosing and preventing neurogenerative conditions.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The intensity of competitive rivalry across the global neurorehabilitation market is projected to remain high over the forecast years.Moreover, the market is highly consolidated.



Some of the key players operating in the market include, Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Hocoma AG, etc.



