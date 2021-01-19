ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses focusing on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary Impact BioMedical, Inc. (“Impact BioMedical”) entered into an investment and distribution agreement with Nano9 Labs, LLC (“Nano9”), an R&D and contract manufacturing company specializing in the development of nano-sized nutraceutical products and ingredients.



“Impact BioMedical’s investment in Nano9 will enable us to add multiple private-labeled nutraceutical product lines to our RBC Life and HWH World subsidiaries,” stated Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS. “We expect Nano9’s nutraceutical delivery technology to greatly strengthen the competitive advantage of our growing direct marketing distributor network, both in the U.S. and across Asia. Our direct selling segment was a key driver of revenue growth for DSS in 2020, and we expect this trend to accelerate in 2021 and beyond.”

“Nano9 is very excited about the newly formed relationship with Impact BioMedical," said founder Dr. Tracy Gibbs. “Our technology and product lines are growing fast in the U.S. With this new partnership, we can now grow and expand the benefits of nano technology in Asian markets as well.”

Nano9’s proprietary three-stage process enables the creation of nano particles out of ingredients that traditionally have low to no bioavailability.

“We believe our technology represents a paradigm shift in delivery technology for the nutraceutical industry. By using nano technology, we can change the way nutrients are delivered to our cells by dramatically increasing the bioavailability of ingredients while simultaneously increasing efficacy,” added Dr. Gibbs.

“Combining innovative nutraceutical products with our established direct selling infrastructure affords us the opportunity to rapidly monetize this investment, while the addition of multiple new product lines further strengthens the overall value of Impact BioMedical,” commented Jason Grady, COO of DSS.

Founded in 2018, and after two years of improving its technology, Nano9 launched its first product to market in the spring of 2020. Currently Nano9 produces products for 16 companies in four countries.

The U.S. nutraceutical market was worth approximately $71 billion in 2017 and is forecasted to reach $133 billion by 2025, according to Statista. Globally, the nutraceutical market is growing at a 7.8% CAGR and is expected to reach $336 billion by 2023, according to BCC Research.

About Impact BioMedical, Inc.

Impact BioMedical, Inc. ("Impact BioMedical") is a wholly owned subsidiary of DSS. Impact BioMedical strives to leverage its scientific know-how and intellectual property rights to provide solutions that have been plaguing the biomedical field for decades. By tapping into the scientific expertise of GRDG Sciences, LLC, and other partners, Impact BioMedical pledges to undertake a concerted effort to deliver unique offerings in human healthcare and wellness. For more information on Impact BioMedical visit http://impbio.com/.

About Document Security Systems, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating businesses focused on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets. Its business model is based on a distribution sharing system in which shareholders will receive shares in its subsidiaries as DSS strategically spins them out into IPOs. Its historic business revolves around counterfeit deterrent and authentication technologies, smart packaging, and consumer product engagement. DSS is led by its Chairman and largest shareholder, Mr. Fai Chan, a highly successful global business veteran of more than 40 years specializing in corporate transformation while managing risk. He has successfully restructured more than 35 corporations with a combined value of $25 billion.

For more information on DSS visit http://www.dsssecure.com.

Investor Contact:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies Inc.

407-491-4498

Dave@redchip.com



Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's intended use of proceeds and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of development activities; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; our need for substantial additional funds; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the prospectus and in our other filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our reports on Forms 8-K and 10-Q, all of which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.