MARKET INSIGHTS

The concept of critical infrastructure protection is associated with the response and preparedness to serious incidents, involving a region or nation’s critical infrastructure.Implementing large-scale smart grid technology projects identifies as one of the key factors, fueling the market growth.



The technology helps minimize energy loss, particularly during distribution and transmission, and ensure reduced electrocute consumption. In addition, emerging economies have the technologies, drivers, and requirements needed for their deployment and growth.

Other vital aspects of large-scale smart grid technology include, network operations software, transmission optimization, analytics, metering infrastructure, and cybersecurity.Factors such as, information technology and infrastructure investments, integrated with transitioning regulatory requirements, impact the sector’s modernization.



Besides, significant growth opportunities are essentially witnessed across analytics, followed by advanced metering infrastructure, and network operations software.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global critical infrastructure protection market growth analysis entails the assessment of the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and the rest of the world.The Asia Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast years.



The region’s market growth is accredited to key factors, such as, strict cybersecurity laws and regulations, the increased adoption of critical infrastructure, and the rapidly augmenting digital economy.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The global critical infrastructure protection market is highly competitive, mainly due to the presence of well-established vendors.Moreover, with the growing prevalence of infrastructural attacks, vendors respond by offering critical information security solutions.



Key companies operating in the market are, Airbus SE, BAE Systems PLC, Honeywell International Inc, McAfee Inc, General Electric Company, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. BAE SYSTEMS PLC

2. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC

3. RAYTHEON CO

4. AIRBUS SE

5. HEXAGON AB

6. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

7. MCAFEE INC (TPG CAPITAL)

8. WATERFALL SECURITY SOLUTIONS LTD

9. GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

10. LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

11. NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP

12. KASPERSKY LAB INC

13. ERICSSON AB

14. TELTRONIC

15. AXIS COMMUNICATIONS

