The dental cavity is becoming a common problem among the world population.



According to the WHO, of the 3.9 billion people with oral diseases in 2017, half were affected by dental caries. Untreated tooth decay has become a prominent oral condition. Dental decay is a result of plaque formed on the surface of the tooth, converting free sugars into acids that destroy the tooth. It is caused when the residues of carbohydrate foods, like candies or cakes, remain in the teeth. The bacteria in the mouth feed on these foods, producing acids that destroy the enamel of teeth.

Further, the aging population is at a higher risk of oral diseases like dental caries, periodontal disease, oral cancer, xerostomia, and tooth loss.Due to the growing number of dental cavity cases, glass ionomer and composite resins are used for restoring teeth.



Such factors are set to influence market growth. However, implant failures and high operational costs are set to hinder the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global dental cement market is geographically segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and rest of world, for growth assessment.North America is evaluated to dominate the global market by 2028.



This is accredited to the growing aging population, which has resulted in the increasing number of oral surgeries and dental implants.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competitive rivalry in the market is estimated to be moderate, with the presence of private and public companies. Some of the leading companies in the market include, 3M Company, Shofu Inc, Dentsply Sirona, Bisco Inc, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, etc.



