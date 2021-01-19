New York, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS MARKET FORECAST 2019-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06007671/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Dietary supplements are products rich in minerals, vitamins, enzymes, herbs, amino acids, etc.Their primary aim is to meet the nutritional needs so as to prevent diseases.



Active living is a growing trend across the globe.An unhealthy diet is one of the several reasons for the increased risk of cancer, obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.



There is an increasing awareness regarding dietary and nutrient supplements, along with an increasing preference for healthy & active living. Countries like the UK, France, Italy, etc., witness increased demands for food supplements. This is because there is an increasing focus on preventing illness or disease over the absence of disease. Also, the rising popularity of organic & herbal products is contributing to market growth. However, regulatory concerns, easy availability of counterfeit products, and growing demand for functional foods, are hindering the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global dietary supplements market’s geographical growth analysis includes the assessment of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of world.The Asia Pacific region is set to harbor the largest market share in the global market by 2028.



The ample availability of raw materials, along with the rising geriatric population, benefits the growth of the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The market is highly competitive, with a large number of manufacturers.Companies are projected to increase expenditure for establishing strategic partnerships with retail chain companies.



Some of the eminent companies in the market are Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Herbalife Ltd, Glanbia Plc, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES

2. BAYER AG

3. GLANBIA PLC

4. GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

5. HERBALIFE LTD

6. MERCK KGAA

7. OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD

8. PFIZER

9. RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

10. SANOFI SA

11. SUNTORY HOLDINGS LTD

12. NATURE’S BOUNTY

13. AMWAY CORPORATION

14. GNC HOLDINGS

15. BLACKMORES LTD

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06007671/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001