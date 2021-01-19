Wilmington, DE, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache CloudStack Project announced today v4.15 of Apache® CloudStack®, the mature, turnkey Open Source enterprise Cloud orchestration platform.

Apache CloudStack is the proven, highly scalable IaaS platform of choice to rapidly and easily create private, public, and hybrid Cloud environments: it "just works".

Apache CloudStack powers mission-critical clouds for the world’s largest users and service providers, including Alcatel-Lucent, Apple, Autodesk, Bell Canada, BT, China Telecom, Dell, Disney, Fujitsu, Huawei, INRIA, Juniper Networks, Korea Telecom, Leaseweb, Melbourne University, Nokia, NTT, Orange, SAP, Schuberg Philis, Taiwan Mobile, Tata, TrendMicro, Verizon, WebMD, and countless others.

"We are pleased to announce our latest release, making CloudStack even easier to deploy full-featured public and private clouds," said Sven Vogel, Vice President of Apache CloudStack. "Apache CloudStack continues to grow from strength to strength, with upgraded software and powerful deployments, backed by a robust community."

Apache CloudStack v4.15

Apache CloudStack includes the entire "stack" of features in an IaaS cloud: compute orchestration, Network-as-a-Service, user and account management, full and open native API, resource accounting, and a first-class user interface. The new 4.15 release ships with more than 200 new features, improvements, and bug fixes that include:

A new, modern user interface at general availability

vSphere advanced storage capabilities to support VMware storage policies, vSAN, VMFS6, vVols and datastore clusters

VMware "deploy-as-is" templates with OVF properties support for deploying virtual appliances in CloudStack clouds

Secondary storage management tools

Roles based users in projects

Dynamic roles enhancements for more granular RBAC

Support for CentOS 8, Ubuntu 20.04, XCP-ng 8.1, and MySQL 8

noVNC console for performance improvements to VM console access

Redfish support for out of band management

Unmanaging guest VMs

PVLAN support for L2 networks

Boot into hardware setup (VMware)

Configure root disk via service offering



The full list of new features is available in the project release notes at https://docs.cloudstack.apache.org/en/4.15.0.0/releasenotes/about.html

"At NTT/Itelligence we were eagerly anticipating this latest version of Apache CloudStack as many of the features in the release are of importance to our Itelligence cloud solution," said Andre Walter, VP, Head of GMS Cloud Infrastructure Services at Itelligence Global Managed Services GmbH. "We are particularly excited about the vSphere advanced capabilities and full OVF properties support. It is important for us to see the Open Source community bringing more and more features that allow us to enhance our global cloud operations capabilities."

"Apache CloudStack continues to bring innovative features for public cloud providers like us," said Wido den Hollander, CTO of PCExtreme. "With the 4.15 release, we are very interested in the Redfish implementation for Out of Band Management which helps bring the next generation of server management to our data centres. The fact that the CloudStack community is driven by users of the software as opposed to vendors with competing interests means that time and time again we see these exciting features delivered In Apache CloudStack."

"Apache CloudStack continues to cement itself as the logical choice for reliable, open source IaaS orchestration," said Giles Sirett, CEO of ShapeBlue. "It is proven, hugely scalable and, most importantly, easy to deploy and operate. The 4.15 release brings many features that will allow both public and private cloud operators to further innovate on their service offerings. I’d like to thank everybody in the Apache CloudStack community for this latest release."

The Apache CloudStack community invites those interested to join its mailing lists and global events, including CloudStack Collaboration Conference and numerous regional user groups. To get started and for ways to contribute, visit http://cloudstack.apache.org/contribute.html

Availability and Oversight

Apache CloudStack software is released under the Apache License v2.0 and is overseen by a volunteer, self-selected team of active contributors to the project. A Project Management Committee (PMC) guides the Project's day-to-day operations, including community development and product releases.

Apache CloudStack Resources

Source code downloads http://cloudstack.apache.org/downloads.html

Documentation http://docs.cloudstack.apache.org/

Upgrade instructions https://docs.cloudstack.apache.org/en/4.15.0.0/upgrading/

Publicly-known users http://cloudstack.apache.org/users.html

Convenience packages for CentOS, Ubuntu, and more http://download.cloudstack.org/

About Apache CloudStack

An Apache Software Foundation Top-Level Project since 2013, Apache CloudStack powers countless mission-critical elastic Cloud computing services and solutions for Fortune 5 multinational corporations, Gartner Magic Quadrant leaders, and, as reported by Forrester, "sits beneath hundreds of service provider clouds". Visit https://cloudstack.apache.org/ and https://twitter.com/CloudStack for more information.

© The Apache Software Foundation. "Apache", "CloudStack", "Apache CloudStack", and "ApacheCon" are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Sally Khudairi Vice President The Apache Software Foundation press(at)apache(dot)org