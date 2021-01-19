ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hypeach , a Southern California digital fashion brand, today launched a new collection with model and singer, Nadia Mejia. The collection, Day to Night with Nadia Mejia X Hypeach, was hand-selected by Nadia herself. Mejia chose items reflective of her personal lifestyle, including active, lounge, and evening wear representative of a busy woman on the go yet living amidst a pandemic. To view the collection, visit: Nadia Mejia x Hypeach

“I'm excited to announce my first fashion edit with Hypeach,” said Nadia Mejia. “We women are multidimensional and have various style needs that reflect our busy lives. I wanted to partner with Hypeach because they offer accessible, high-quality fashion for every occasion, from lounging at home, to working out, or to celebrating a night with friends. Equally important, the Hypeach mission of giving back to a charity that empowers underrepresented women aligns with my commitment to serve as a role model for young women.”

Nadia’s edit includes mix & match Hypeach Active & Loungewear pieces ($25-$55), a Beachside Tie-Dye Pullover Hoodie ($49) with matching Joggers ($49), Flying Monkey denim ($48), sexy and sophisticated date night looks, fresh shoes ($56) and accessories!

Nadia Mejia , daughter of Latin cross-over rap sensation, Gerardo, is a 25-year-old Ecuadorian American model who’s been working in the modeling industry for 10 years. She was formerly Miss California USA 2016 and is now pursuing a singing career. Nadia’s passion and overarching goal is to be a role model to young women and to never base their worth off of a number on a scale and love the skin they’re in. She can be found on Instagram at @nadia_mejia .

“Nadia is beautiful inside and out,” said Hypeach co-founders Marlo and Brian Hovis. “She embodies Hypeach’s spirit and mission to serve as a force for good. We are proud to partner with a multi-talented Latina who is passionate about serving as a role model and inspiring others through authenticity and positivity.”

ABOUT HYPEACH

Founded amidst a pandemic in 2020, Hypeach is a digital fashion brand launched in Southern California by wife and husband business partners. Hypeach embodies "California Fresh" style with unique, high-quality apparel at affordable prices. Hand-selected pieces make up the curated collection inspired by Southern California's coastal lifestyle. A portion of every purchase supports Hypeach’s charity partner, GlobalGirl Media, a non-profit that empowers young women from underrepresented backgrounds with digital journalism training & skills. To learn more, visit https://hypeach.com or follow on Instagram @hypeachboutique.

Jamie Andersen

Phone: (949) 502-6200

Email: Jamie@bastionelevate.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b5ade4c-84ef-446f-8861-8d651887061e