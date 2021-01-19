BLM Technologies will offer its financial institution customers ENACOMM’s AI-powered conversational banking, intelligent IVR and omnichannel Fraud Control Module



TULSA, OK, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Financial institutions’ need for modern technology that creates a convenient, secure customer experience went through the roof in 2020 due to the pandemic, which is forcing banks and credit unions to redouble their efforts to evolve and remain competitive. Thanks to a partnership announced today between FinTech enablement company ENACOMM and BLM Technologies, a leading single-source provider of complete technology solutions, implementing technologies needed to adapt can now be a turn-key process for banks, credit unions, credit card and payment companies.

The ENACOMM-BLM Technologies partnership will allow BLM Technologies to equip its impressive roster of financial institution customers with ENACOMM’s intelligent interactions solutions. Customers will be able to take advantage of ENACOMM’s:

· Virtual Personal Assistant (VPA), which leverages AI-based Conversational Banking

· Fraud Control Module for combatting omnichannel attacks

· ENACOMM Financial Suite (EFS), which includes intelligent Interactive Voice Response (IVR) – a hosted, dynamic system for personalized customer interactions

“BLM Technologies is dedicated to our customers – many of whom have trusted us for decades – by offering services and solutions that help them with the biggest business challenges,” said John Tauer, vice president of sales at BLM Technologies. “Working alongside ENACOMM will help us stay true to our commitment with customer self-service solutions that will empower our financial services industry customers to gain competitive edge.”

Applying artificial intelligence, VPA Conversational Banking is ENACOMM’s solution for financial institutions’ self-service users that works with increasingly popular Virtual Personal Assistants, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home, as well as smartphones. Made possible by ENACOMM’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, properly authenticated users can safely and easily initiate banking transactions and handle most of their account needs through natural language.

The ENACOMM Fraud Control Module allows users to detect, track and respond to fraud across any channel for which ENACOMM’s data collection system Virtual Interactive Analyst (ViA) is deployed. The Fraud Control Module is a powerful way for financial services companies to identify the latest tricks being used by fraudsters and establish effective countermeasures.

The ENACOMM Financial Suite provides a range of software tools, from powerful voice biometrics to customer relationship management (CRM), as well as added levels of security. Unlike systems with limited verbiage or number-specific options in a standard menu, ENACOMM’s data-powered IVR solution responds to verbal customer requests with human-like understanding. The technology uses customer intelligence to efficiently direct calls, personalization to help retain customers / members, and context preservation to offer fast, seamless self-service.

“BLM Technologies is trusted by numerous top-tier financial institutions thanks to their long track record of delivering innovative and complete solutions that position its customers for success in a digitally-demanding world,” commented ENACOMM CEO Michael Boukadakis. “We’re thrilled to partner with BLM Technologies and together help more banks, credit unions, credit card and payment companies conquer the latest challenges ushered in by COVID-19.”

To find out more about ENACOMM’s transformational technologies for financial services companies, go to www.enacomm.net. For more information on BLM Technologies’ end-to-end solutions, visit www.blmtechnology.com.

About ENACOMM

ENACOMM is a FinTech provider of intelligent interactions and customer authentication technologies for banks, credit unions, credit card and payments companies. ENACOMM was named a “Top 10 Retail Banking Solution Provider” by Banking CIO Outlook magazine. The company empowers financial institutions with affordable solutions for improving the customer experience (CX), fighting financial fraud, and increasing operational efficiency. A frontrunner in self-service technologies including interactive voice response (IVR) for over three decades, ENACOMM solutions are delivered as hosted services or on-demand through the “cloud.” The company’s customer base ranges from community credit unions and community banks to the largest financial institutions in the United States. Utilizing web, mobile, SMS texts, email, voice, chatbots and other communication technology channels including digital voice assistants, ENACOMM harnesses artificial intelligence, big data, voice biometrics and more to help organizations provide customers with a superior, omnichannel self-service experience that includes Conversational Voice Banking. ENACOMM processes more than 1,000,000 customer interactions and automated data transactions every day. For more information, go to enacomm.net and follow ENACOMM on Twitter (@ENACOMM) and LinkedIn.

About BLM Technologies

BLM Technologies, Inc. solves technology and automation challenges by providing end-to-end solutions in imaging, payment and transaction, digital signage, on-site repairs, maintenance repair center service, IT outsourcing, and project management services. By applying more than 45 years of technical expertise and a consultative, vendor-neutral approach, BLM serves thousands of customers in the U.S. by packaging hardware and services to provide complete, turnkey technology solutions for customers across multiple industries including financial, retail, restaurant, education, healthcare, and government.

A proven single-source provider of technology products and services, BLM Technologies partners with the top manufacturers in the technology industry to offer customers the newest and most innovative technology solutions available.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, BLM Technologies has additional facilities strategically located in Missouri, and California to serve IT and repair customers quickly and conveniently.

Learn more at blmtechnology.com and follow BLM Technologies on LinkedIn.

