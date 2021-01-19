MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, announces the launch of JTEC Auto World (www.jtecautoworld.com), its all-encompassing Automotive Online Platform featuring new and used cars, new and used auto parts and a nationwide auto technician and services directory.



JTEC Automotive’s online platform consolidates 3 segments of the auto industry, combining New & Used Automobiles, New & Used Auto Parts and Accessories, and an Automotive Technician Services Directory all under one online platform: www.jtecautoworld.com. While many of these segments exist online individually and independently, a fully integrated seamless experience, from purchase to parts to service, does not yet exist, until now.

New & Used Cars

JTEC Auto World’s “New and Used Car” online platform segment aims to provide, both to the buyer and seller, user-friendly tools necessary to significantly improve the car buying and selling experience with multiple listing options, including original and re-listing services, and custom research options. The service is available to anybody by simply subscribing, and the JTEC Auto World Subscription is FREE of charge.

JTEC’s market price indicator tools show comprehensive valuations allowing consumers, both buyers and sellers, to make better and more educated decisions and have confidence in their buy/sell transaction. The seamless process continues with additional consumer resources, including vast nationwide database of auto finance companies offering preapproved and on-the-spot financing and top auto insurance providers to compete for the consumer’s business.

New & Used Parts

JTEC Auto World’s “New and Used Auto Parts and Accessories” is where a user can look up new or used parts and accessories for their vehicle and compare prices between them to decide which one to purchase. An individual or salvage yard may open an account and list any part they may have for sale. A user simply must become a registered subscriber, and then they may buy or sell any new or used part or list any automotive product they may have for sale.

JTEC’s New Auto Parts E-Catalog System, provided by Epicor, features over 12 million part numbers with an excess of 13,000 manufacturer lines. Epicor’s PartExpert software is the aftermarket’s most complete and accurate database of replacement parts and related products for cars, light trucks, and medium-duty trucks available today. This world-class software features unparalleled coverage of domestic and foreign makes and models from 1962 to the current year and is referenced in more than 70 percent of all aftermarket part sales in North America.

JTEC’s Used Auto Parts E-Catalog System is provided by Hollander. Hollander’s software features the first automated parts-locating network that connects auto recyclers, salvage yards and retailers throughout the United States and Canada. Hollander’s EDEN software provides access to more than 194 million parts from a trusted network of providers allowing JTEC the ability to display used parts and accessories inventories to a wide and diverse audience.

Automotive Technician and Services Directory

JTEC Auto World’s “Automotive Technician and Services Directory” is a digital marketplace focused on connecting car owners with local service professionals in the automotive industry. From auto repair and service mechanics, body shops, custom shops, wrapping and detailing providers, mobile mechanics and much more, JTEC’s Auto World provides seamless access to any service a vehicle owner might require or desire. The evolving concept is similar to many well-known home repair service and advisor platforms, with reviews and ratings, and will be seamlessly integrated with JTEC’s Parts business segment.

Continuing with JTEC’s seamless one-stop experience, the research tools incorporated in the Auto Technician and Services Directory will provide users the opportunity to learn about average repair costs, common installation problems, vehicle/part dependability and recommended service solutions. Additionally, consumers will have access to prescreened available warranties, extended warranties and other services.

“We are enthusiastic about the launch of our new automotive online platform. We are bringing innovation and integration to an industry that has been fragmented for way too long. Our consolidation of the three core segments, auto sales, parts and service, will provide our consumers an all-inclusive, one-stop platform,” stated Josh Tannariello, CEO of MasterBeat Corp. “The consumer is always looking for a more streamlined, efficient and robust platform, and we are providing exactly that experience. By partnering with and using Epicor and Hollander software and databases, we do not have to reinvent the wheel. We are simply adding functionality that will attract registered users, advertising revenues and transaction profits, all of which bring value to the Company and its shareholders. The total rollout is expected to take a few months, so check back often to see our progress!”

