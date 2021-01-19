Tysons, VA, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cvent today announced the availability of its latest For Dummies® guide, Virtual Event Strategy For Dummies. The new guide outlines how organizations can successfully develop effective virtual event strategies, design and execute engaging virtual experiences, and maximize virtual event ROI.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Cvent has led the virtual and hybrid event conversation, offering the most comprehensive solutions, training, support and practical guidance to help the meetings and events industry adapt to the new normal. The company unveiled its all-in-one virtual meeting solution, the Cvent Virtual Attendee Hub™, in August and in the last four months, thousands of organizations have selected the platform to power their virtual and hybrid events. In addition, the company recently expanded its Cvent Certification program to include Virtual Events training and certifications. More than 10,000 industry professionals are now trained and/or certified in virtual events giving them the critical knowledge and skills they need to succeed. All training and certifications are currently available to anyone free of charge.

“During the pandemic, virtual events quickly became an indispensable part of many organizations’ event programs, and because of the massive registration and attendee intelligence they can deliver, they are here to stay,” said Patrick Smith, chief marketing officer at Cvent. “However, many organizations struggle to understand and quantify the business impact of their virtual events, and have a difficult time seamlessly integrating them into a more well-rounded event strategy that incorporates the best of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. With our deep industry expertise and first-hand experience helping thousands of our clients run more impactful virtual events, Virtual Event Strategy For Dummies, will be the go-to resource for marketers and event planners looking to maximize the impact of their total event programs.”

“We’re proud to once again partner with Cvent and expand on their successful For Dummies series,” said David Palmer, brand director at Wiley. “2020 was a banner year for virtual events and Special Editions like these give us the opportunity to highlight trending topics to our global audience and give them the guidance they need to thrive in their unique roles.”

Nearly 50,000 people around the world have read Cvent’s successful For Dummies® series which covers in-demand topics for event planners and marketers such as Event Management Technology For Dummies, Strategic Meetings Management (SMM) For Dummies, and Event Marketing Strategy For Dummies, and for hoteliers in its Growing Your Hospitality Group Business For Dummies Special Edition.

