Dallas, Texas, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appspace®, a leading provider of workplace experience software, announced today the availability of new space management tools, including an all-new reservations module. Space management from Appspace allows users to map office spaces, import resources from your existing calendar provider or IWS and create new ones, manage building access, check-in visitors, and book rooms, desks, and resources. With Appspace’s proven history of providing digital signage solutions, the addition of space management to the Appspace platform creates a unique breadth of functionality unmatched in the industry.

2020 marked a dramatic shift in workplace culture. An increasing number of companies are planning for a hybrid workplace where employees will split time between the home and the office. This shift requires new policies and technologies, and companies are preparing for how they will provide a safe return to the office for their employees. Space management and communication tools are now an essential backbone that helps people work together and stay in sync.

For years, Appspace has offered an innovative solution for room booking through interactive digital signs and integrated calendars. With the addition of the new reservations module and more robust mapping, wayfinding, and resource management, companies now have the powerful yet simple to use tools missing from the market. Employees can reserve resources, book rooms, and gain building access all from their mobile device, desktop or interactive display. Plus, Appspace’s extensive list of world-class partners means space management from Appspace easily integrates with growing tech stacks many companies already have.

“Our customers are what drives our innovation and we saw a growing demand to expand our platform from digital signage and provide solutions for the entire workplace experience. Adding reservations and space management was such a natural extension and really, something nobody else was doing. It’s going to be a game-changer.” said Duke Skarda, CTO, Appspace.

The Appspace workplace platform puts users first to create an employee-centric workplace experience and provides the reliability and value needed as we all move to the hybrid workplace. Through location mapping, workspace and desk reservation, visitor and employee check-in, wayfinding, and analytics, companies can increase employee retention, advance collaboration, fuel growth, and promote health and safety.





###





About Appspace

Appspace is a leading provider of workplace experience software with solutions for digital signage, space reservations, employee communications, and more. With offices in the US, UK, UAE, and Malaysia, plus experts in a dozen other countries. Appspace helps customers create an exceptional and collaborative workplace, whether employees are at the office, at home, or on the go. Nearly 3,000 customers and many of the Fortune 500 use Appspace to deliver a modern workplace experience, unify brand culture, and enhance employee communications.

Erin Cross Appspace 951-294-8197 erin.cross@appspace.com