Leading Global Franchising Brand Enhances Digital Strategy to Further Cater to Consumer Needs

Los Angeles, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of nine restaurant concepts, announces the launch of online ordering with delivery as a service across its brands, including Fatburger, Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express co-branded locations, Buffalo’s Cafe, Hurricane Grill & Wings and Elevation Burger.

“Consumers are increasingly seeking seamless, digital experiences when it comes to ordering from their favorite restaurant, said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “Our goal with launching online ordering was to provide a direct channel for fans of our concepts to order their food and have it delivered right to their front door. We always aim to set our franchisees up for success and know that our expanded digital offerings will help our franchise partners continue to increase revenues while attracting and reaching more customers in our new on-demand economy.”

To help celebrate the launch of online ordering, at select locations, the brands are providing:

Upcoming Special Offer Details:

Fatburger, Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express co-branded locations and Elevation Burger: Free delivery on all orders from Monday, Jan. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 24 (can be redeemed multiple times throughout the week) when ordering directly through the restaurant website. For Fatburger/Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express, visit www.fatburger.com , and for Elevation Burger, visit www.elevationburger.com .



Hurricane Grill & Wings: Guests who place an online order directly on www.hurricanewings.com at participating locations will receive a free Red Bull while supplies last with code REDBULL21 from Monday, Jan. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 24. Additionally, fans can enjoy free delivery on all online orders at participating locations from Monday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, Feb. 14. when ordering directly through www.hurricanewings.com .

For more information or to place an on online order, please visit each restaurant’s respective website: fatburger.com , elevationburger.com , hurricanewings.com and buffalos.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 675 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

About Buffalo’s Cafe

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, the family-themed casual dining chain, known for its world famous chicken wings and 18 unique homemade wing sauces, burgers, wraps, steaks and salads has been serving fresh southwestern themed cuisine for over 33 years. Featuring a full bar and table service, Buffalo’s Cafe offers an unparalleled dining experience affording friends and family the flexibility to enjoy an intimate dinner together or to casually catch the next sporting event while enjoying robust menu offerings. Buffalos Cafe - Where Everyone Is Family™.

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo’s Express is a fast-casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings and proprietary wing sauces. Co-branded with over 100 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family™.

About Hurricane Grill & Wings

With more than 55 restaurants located across the United States, Florida-based Hurricane Grill & Wings® is known for its jumbo, fresh wings, more than 35 signature sauces and rubs and tropical, laid-back vibe. Named by USA Today as one of “10 Great Places to Wing It,” selected as one of the “Future 50” by Restaurant Business and as one of Franchise Times “Top 40 Fast and Serious,” Hurricane Grill & Wings’ menu includes wings, tacos, burgers and seafood. The original Hurricane Grill & Wings opened in Fort Pierce, Fla., in 1995 and has expanded to locations throughout the United States. For more information visit https://hurricanewings.com/

About Elevation Burger

Elevation Burger is the first organic burger chain created in 2002. The mission? To change the world, one burger at a time. The brand’s slogan, “Ingredients Matter”, is a reflection of Elevation Burger’s focus on sourcing only the highest quality ingredients, inclusive of USDA Certified Organic, 100% grass-fed beef patties, fries cooked in heart-healthy olive oil, and cage-free chicken. As a premium fast-casual burger restaurant, Elevation Burger is committed to elevating standards with quality food that makes a difference to the guests and the environment. For more information, visit Elevation Burger online at www.elevationburger.com .