AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, announced its latest brand campaign titled: “Where Honest Food is Raised.” Through humorous storytelling, the campaign highlights the attributes that define Vital Farms eggs, butter, and Egg Bites: humanely treated hens and cows that have the freedom to roam outdoors on pasture year-round, raised by family farmers.



“We’ve built a brand that is known for being transparent, honest, and caring for our stakeholders,” said Kathryn McKeon, Senior Director of Brand, Vital Farms. “Whether we’re enabling consumers to trace their carton of eggs back to the farm on which they were laid or debunking misleading animal welfare claims, Vital Farms is Where Honest Food is Raised. Our new campaign brings this message to life, featuring an employee, whom we call crewmember, from our Farmer Support team and storytellers such as a local news reporter, auctioneer, and librarian, who shed light on the ethical standards to which we hold ourselves accountable.”

Vital Farms’ “Where Honest Food is Raised” campaign will include digital videos that appear across a variety of digital, social, and streaming television platforms. The spots will feature Vital Farms eggs, butter, and Egg Bites.

“Where Honest Food is Raised” is the first advertising from Vital Farms since the company launched its egg traceability program in January 2020. All four new spots can be viewed on YouTube here.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 200 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 16,000 stores nationwide.

