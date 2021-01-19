Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare IT integration market is expected to reach a market size of USD 7.32 Billion by 2027 and register a significantly high CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing requirement and need to develop centralized medical record platforms is a key factor driving growth of the global healthcare IT integration market currently, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. In addition, rising need to reduce healthcare expenditure by using advanced operational technologies is expected to further boost global healthcare IT integration market growth. Furthermore, rising adoption of EHR systems in the healthcare sector is expected to support global healthcare IT integration market growth in the near future.

However, issues and concerns related to data privacy are among some of the major factors expected to hamper global healthcare IT integration market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled in Healthcare IT Integration Market Report Include:

Oracle Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., NextGen Healthcare, Inc., Capsule Technologies, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., CIOX Health LLC, Leidos Holdings, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Key Highlights of Report

In January 2020, Dynetics, Inc. was acquired by Leidos Holdings, Inc. The acquisition is expected to broaden the portfolio of Leidos with new offerings and technical expertise.

During the forecast period, the medical device integration segment is expected to register a steady CAGR of 11.4%. Integration of medical devices enables minimizing health service errors, maximize efficiency, and facilitate remote patient monitoring. The benefits of medical device integration and increasing deployment is expected to propel revenue growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Growing adoption of integration engines is resulting in revenue from the maintenance & support segment increasing significantly during the forecast period.

Due to advantages offered by use of healthcare IT integration in clinics, such as improved collaboration between different divisions, quick services, cost savings, and convenient accessibility of patient data and other clinical records, revenue from the clinic integration segment is expected to witness substantial growth throughout the forecast period.

Increasing demand for e-health applications in countries in Asia Pacific market is projected to result in rapid growth of this segment during the forecast period. Growing government initiatives and schemes to improve healthcare services are key factors projected to fuel market growth in the region in the near future.

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare IT integration market on the basis of type, service, application, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Medical Device Integration Integration Engines Media Integration

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Training Implementation Maintenance & Support

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Clinic Integration Radiology Integration Lab Integration Hospital Integration Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Laboratories Hospitals Diagnostic Imaging Centers Clinics Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



