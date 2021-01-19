Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare IT integration market is expected to reach a market size of USD 7.32 Billion by 2027 and register a significantly high CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing requirement and need to develop centralized medical record platforms is a key factor driving growth of the global healthcare IT integration market currently, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. In addition, rising need to reduce healthcare expenditure by using advanced operational technologies is expected to further boost global healthcare IT integration market growth. Furthermore, rising adoption of EHR systems in the healthcare sector is expected to support global healthcare IT integration market growth in the near future.
However, issues and concerns related to data privacy are among some of the major factors expected to hamper global healthcare IT integration market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.
Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/473
Companies Profiled in Healthcare IT Integration Market Report Include:
Oracle Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., NextGen Healthcare, Inc., Capsule Technologies, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., CIOX Health LLC, Leidos Holdings, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
Key Highlights of Report
Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/473
Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare IT integration market on the basis of type, service, application, end-use, and region.
Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-it-integration-market
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
In Silico Drug Discovery Market By Workflow (Discovery, Preclinical Tests, Clinical Trials), By Product (Consultancy as a Service, Software as a Service), By Type of Large Molecule, By End User (Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical Industry), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027
Human Microbiome Modulators Market By Product (Prebiotics and Dietary Supplements, Probiotics and Creams, Drugs), By Application (Infections, Neurological Disorders, Cancers, Dermatological, Gastrointestinal, Metabolic), By Region Forecasts to 2027
Intelligent Drug Discovery Market By Offering (Software, Services), By Technology (Machine Learning, Other Technologies), By Application (Neurodegenerative Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Immuno-Oncology), By End User (Contract Research Organizations), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-healthcare-it-integration-market
Emergen Research
Surrey, CANADA
Emergen logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: