Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ozone generator market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1,501.8 Million growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapidly increasing urbanization and industrialization and increasing consumer income and spending capacity are among some of the key factors expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Demand for ozone generators has been increasing from various end-use industries such as construction, food & beverages, automotive, and healthcare to name a few.

Ozone generators are also used in the residential sector to clean air and purify water. These products are useful for decreasing growth of bacteria and fungi inside homes. However, certain regulations have been limiting adoption of ozone generator products in some countries. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has imposed stringent regulations regarding air purifiers sold in the state, to ensure that no harmful ozone levels are produced.

Rising demand from developing nations, led by rapid industrialization and advancements in technologies, and launch of new products by key market players are major factors driving demand growth of the ozone generators market. However, low level of awareness about usage of ozone generators is expected to restrain adoption of and demand for ozone generators in the near future.

Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Toshiba, Suez, Mitsubishi, Ozone Tech Systems, Daikin, Lenntech, Primozone, Faraday Ozone, Ozone Solutions, and DEL Ozone

Key Highlights of Report

In December 2020, MAG Laundry Equipment launched a new ozone-based generator, which has been proven to kill the coronavirus. The generator has a cycle time ranging from 15 minutes to 72 hours, and is suitable for use in cleaning and complete air-regeneration projects.

The benefit of producing ozone with electrolysis is that there is no ionic contamination caused by feed-water. Ozonated water generated by electrolysis ozone generators (EOGs) can disinfect and sanitize beverage dispensers, dental equipment, kitchen surfaces, and other bacteria-prone environments.

Ozone generators are employed in various end-use industries for air treatment applications. They can efficiently remove odor, contaminants, and other bacteria from the air. They work by producing ozone that cancels out chemicals present in the air. They are used in bars and restoration jobs to remove odor.

In the commercial sector, these generators are used in hotels to remove any odor lingering in rooms after guest depart or check out.

North America accounted for significant share in the global ozone generator market in 2019, owing to rise in awareness about these products and the benefits, and implementation of stringent regulations regarding the treatment of wastewater in countries in the region. Presence of key players in the market in countries in the region is also contributing significantly to growth of the ozone generator market in North America.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global ozone generator market based on technology, application, end-use industry, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Cold Plasma Corona Discharge Electrolysis Ultraviolet

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Air Treatment Wastewater Treatment Laboratory & Medical Equipment Others

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Industrial Commercial Municipal Residential



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



