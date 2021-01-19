Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ozone generator market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1,501.8 Million growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapidly increasing urbanization and industrialization and increasing consumer income and spending capacity are among some of the key factors expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Demand for ozone generators has been increasing from various end-use industries such as construction, food & beverages, automotive, and healthcare to name a few.
Ozone generators are also used in the residential sector to clean air and purify water. These products are useful for decreasing growth of bacteria and fungi inside homes. However, certain regulations have been limiting adoption of ozone generator products in some countries. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has imposed stringent regulations regarding air purifiers sold in the state, to ensure that no harmful ozone levels are produced.
Rising demand from developing nations, led by rapid industrialization and advancements in technologies, and launch of new products by key market players are major factors driving demand growth of the ozone generators market. However, low level of awareness about usage of ozone generators is expected to restrain adoption of and demand for ozone generators in the near future.
Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Toshiba, Suez, Mitsubishi, Ozone Tech Systems, Daikin, Lenntech, Primozone, Faraday Ozone, Ozone Solutions, and DEL Ozone
Key Highlights of Report
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global ozone generator market based on technology, application, end-use industry, and region:
