TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CANAQUEST MEDICAL CORP (OTC Markets: “CANQF”) (the "Company" or “CanaQuest”), a Life Science/Pharmaceutical Company developing health products utilizing cannabinoid molecules and other botanical compounds (pharmaceutical grade), is pleased to release a recent interview with company Co-founder and President, Paul Ramsay, on The Wall Street Analyzer, a multi-media financial research and publishing company reporting to the investment community on publicly held companies. It can be heard in full at:



https://wallstreetanalyzer.com/2020/12/23/canaquest-medical-corp-otc-canqf/

Highlights in the discussion include significant milestones achieved by the Company:

The Announcement that The Journal of Neuroscience has published the findings of Western University’s research leading to the discovery of Mentabinol®, a patented THC based formulation & L-theanine - a safer alternative , for people who are taking THC for mental ailments, long-term pain, chemotherapy side-effects or reducing anxiety or depression.

Mentabinol® could also be a viable treatment to help address and alleviate the opioid crisis.

Second Master Formulation

Mentanine®, Omega-3 + CBD, non-psychotic - crosses the Blood Brain Barrier (BBB), CBD by itself, is not effective for mental health - does not cross the Blood Brain Barrier.

Mentanine® has ~10x the efficacy of a CBD-based FDA-approved product by GW Pharma ($4B market cap)

Looking to start clinical trials of Mentanine ® as a treatment of epilepsy



as a treatment of epilepsy FDA-approval process expected to take 18 to 24 months



Key difference vs other CBD products in the market - scientific formula supported by preclinical trials



Company is looking to list on the CSE and up list in the US after a capital raise (currently on OTC Markets)



Strong possibility for near term revenue, in advanced discussions with Licensed Processors and Distributors

About CanaQuest Medical Corp:

CanaQuest Medical Corp is a Life Science/Pharmaceutical Company developing health products utilizing cannabinoid molecules and other botanical compounds (pharmaceutical grade). The Company is the industry partner for research and product development with Dr. Steven Laviolette, a professor and neuroscientist, who has 20 years of research experience in the field of mental health and cannabinoids and oversees a team of 13 scientists at Western University. The Company’s research is focused on the use of cannabinoids for the development of novel pharmacotherapies for mental health, such as anxiety, depression, addiction, schizophrenia, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder “PTSD”. CanaQuest has identified the regulatory pathways to obtain Drug Identification Numbers (DINs) for its two Master Formations, Mentanine®Rx and Mentabinol®Rx in Canada and the USA.

As well, CanaQuest will be selling both products through its wholly owned subsidiary, ADC BioMedical Corp, which was awarded a Cannabis Medical Sales, Import/Export License, from Health Canada under the Cannabis Act. Licenced GMP Contract Manufacturers in Canada and the USA, capable of formulating, processing, and packaging, have been selected for production and distribution. The Company won the Go Global Awards, 2019, "Business of the Year – Category of Life Science,” presented by the International Trade Council.

For a short video on the research, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_D4wkHHbDg

For more information on CanaQuest, visit http://www.canaquest.com

