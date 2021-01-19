Oslo, 19 January 2021: Scatec ASA will release its fourth quarter results on Tuesday 2 February 2021 at 07:00 am (CET).

A presentation of the results followed by a Q&A session will be held through a live webcast on the same day at 08:00 am. You can follow the webcast from our website www.scatec.com , or sdk 2.0 player (companywebcast.com)

You may ask questions through the webcast solution, or email your question in advance to ir@scatec.com .

For further information, please contact:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR

Tel: +47 950 38 364

Ingrid.aarsnes@scatec.com

About Scatec ASA:

Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering affordable and clean energy worldwide. As a long- term player, Scatec develops, builds and operates renewable power plants and integrates technologies. In 2021, the company will have a total of 1.9 GW in operation on four continents. In October 2020, Scatec announced the acquisition of SN Power, a leading hydropower developer and IPP. Closing of the transaction is expected in first quarter 2021. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com, or connect with us on Linkedin.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act