MARKET INSIGHTS

IoT (Internet of Things) is continually transforming processes across multiple sectors, thereby making them more efficient and effective.Likewise, healthcare is among the sectors adopting IoT over recent years, with the overall healthcare infrastructure being upgraded in order to satisfy consumers’ increasing demand.



IoT has also increased the viability of telemedicine.As a result, doctors can now regularly monitor patients’ health, and make suitable recommendations accordingly.



This has also led to reduced treatment costs, while improving its outcome, as well.

The emerging trend of IoT across organizations has increased the vulnerability of devices and applications, mainly to advanced persistent threats (APTs).However, the rising number of mobile devices makes it challenging for information technology (IT) teams to manage and track the data flow within multiple systems.



Hence, organizations adopt IoT security systems for protecting sensitive information by monitoring, classifying, and resolving attacks.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global healthcare IoT security market growth is evaluated across the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, due to the rising penetration of the internet, the increased use of mobile data, and the significant shift towards digitizing the healthcare infrastructure.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The global market comprises numerous regional and international players, striving to gain traction in a relatively contested market space. As a result, it is characterized by intensified competition, increased levels of product penetration, and moderate to high product differentiation.

Leading companies operating in the market include, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, Intel Corporation, etc.



Our report offerings include:

Companies mentioned

