The Indian Industrial Lubricant Market stood at USD 1.54 billion in FY2019 and is projected to grow to USD 1.91 billion by FY2027, on the back of strong growth in construction & mining sectors across the country.



Industrial lubricants find application in variety of end-user industries therefore, an extensive list of lubricants is available that include hydraulic oil, greases, gear oil, compressor oil, industrial engine oil, metal working fluids and bearing oil. Among these, the hydraulic lubricants and machine lubricants dominate the market in FY2019 due to high demand in industrial and mining applications.



Textile industry generates comprehensive demand for industrials, which are being used to improve the performance of bearings, conveyor chains, rotary couplings of spinning, knitting and weaving machines. Moreover, textile industry is growing at a rapid pace, with new textile manufacturers entering into the market, thereby positively influencing the country's industrial lubricant market in coming years.



Also, there is continuously increasing demand for metal working fluids from industries involved in automotive components manufacturing where different machining operations are performed such as drilling, milling, honing, lapping, grinding etc to manufacture components like cylinder head, cylinder block, cam shaft, crank shaft etc. Additionally, metal working fluids improve life of the machine tools to a great extent, thus, it is anticipated to fuel the demand for industrial lubricants in India during the forecast period.



Based on region, western region accounts for the significant share of the demand of the Industrial Lubricants because West India specifically Gujarat and Maharashtra have higher real estate investments and highest growth in Entrepreneurs' Memorandum (EM) by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).



Some of the major players operating in the Indian Industrial Lubricant Market are Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Shell India Markets Private Limited, Gulf Petrochem Petroleums Limited, ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt Ltd, Castrol India Limited, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited, Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Ltd, Total Oil India Private Limited, etc.



Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: FY2013 - FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2021 - FY2027



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision



5. India Industrial Lubricant Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Lubricant Type (Metal Working Fluid, Industrial Engine Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Grease, Gear Oil, Compressor Oil, Bearing Oil and Others)

5.2.2. By Application (Machining, Hydraulics, Gear, Bearing, Turbine, Air Compressor and Others)

5.2.3. By Packaging Size (Less than and equal to 2 liters, 5 Liters, 10 Liters, 20 Liters, Barrel (200 Liters and above))

5.2.4. By End Use (Power and Oil & Gas, Construction & Mining, Automotive & Auto Components, Iron & Steel, Chemical, Marine & Shipping, Machine Tools & Machinery and Others)

5.2.5. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributors, and Traders & Retailers)

5.2.6. By Region

5.2.7. By Company (Top 5 Company Shares)



6. India Hydraulic Oil Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Packaging Size

6.2.2. By End Use

6.2.3. By Sales Channel



7. India Metal Working Fluid Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. By Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Packaging Size

7.2.2. By End Use

7.2.3. By Sales Channel



8. India Grease Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.1.2. By Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Packaging Size

8.2.2. By End Use

8.2.3. By Sales Channel



9. India Gear Oil Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.1.2. By Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Packaging Size

9.2.2. By End Use

9.2.3. By Sales Channel



10. India Industrial Engine Oil Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.1.2. By Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Packaging Size

10.2.2. By End Use

10.2.3. By Sales Channel



11. India Compressor Oil Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.1.2. By Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Packaging Size

11.2.2. By End Use

11.2.3. By Sales Channel



12. India Bearing Oil Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value

12.1.2. By Volume

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.2.1. By Packaging Size

12.2.2. By End Use

12.2.3. By Sales Channel



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges

13.3. Impact Analysis



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



16. India Economic Profile



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Competitive Benchmarking

17.2. Company Profiles

17.2.1. Indian Oil Corporation Limited

17.2.2. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

17.2.3. Castrol India Limited

17.2.4. Hindustan Corporation Limited

17.2.5. Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Ltd

17.2.6. Shell India Market Pvt. Limited

17.2.7. Gulf Petrochem Petroleums Limited

17.2.8. ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt. Limited

17.2.9. Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited

17.2.10. Total Oil India Pvt. Limited



18. Strategic Recommendations



