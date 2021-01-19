NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Pranika Uppal Sinha has joined the company as its first Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Managing Director, effective today.



Ms. Sinha joins Greystone from Occidental Petroleum Corp in Houston, Texas, where she spent nine years in various senior talent, training, and development roles, most recently as Senior Manager, Talent Development & Inclusion. While there, she led award-winning global leadership development programs, workshops, culture and strategic diversity efforts. Prior to Occidental, Ms. Sinha held talent development and diversity-focused roles at Memorial Hermann Healthcare System in Houston and 21st Century Consulting, Inc. in Chicago, IL.

“Greystone has taken the important first steps in improving DEI across its workforce over the past year, but there is more work to be done,” said Ms. Sinha. “I am honored to lead the company in this journey of awareness and action. I believe the foundation was always there, as the company’s culture is undoubtedly based on love and caring, and together we will bring out the best in opportunities and experiences for all current and prospective Greystone employees.”

“We are committed to making positive and permanent change toward creating a safe, loving and equal workplace for Greystone’s employees – including today’s staff, and those in the future who may build their careers here,” said Steve Rosenberg, CEO and founder, Greystone. “I am the first to admit we need help in being the most inclusive we can be, by helping to put programs in place, ensuring continued training and awareness, and keeping the leadership accountable for the goals we set today. I welcome Pranika and her perspective to Greystone and am so excited to see how she helps the company evolve.”

