Herndon, VA, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to government and commercial customers worldwide, announced today that its lead director, Terry Ryan, will replace departing CEO Tim Reardon, who has resigned to pursue other interests. Mr. Ryan will be the Executive Chairman and CEO effective immediately.

“I want to thank Tim for his leadership and relentless commitment to supporting our mission partners and dedicated employees, especially over this past year of the pandemic,” Ryan said. “As CEO, Tim successfully led the company through a financial restructuring and corporate-wide integration of multiple business entities. These significant accomplishments have enhanced the company’s position for future growth and success. Tim is a well-respected leader in the federal services industry and we wish him well in his new endeavors.”

“It has truly been an honor to lead such a great company with so many exceptional people, and I am excited about Constellis’ future with Terry at the helm,” Reardon said. “I have great confidence that Terry’s leadership, vision, and industry experience will lead to continuing success.”

Ryan has over 20 years of successful executive level experience in the federal technical services market, including past service as CEO of Adroit Systems, VTG and Tenax Aerospace. He also held senior executive positions at SAIC, Mercury Systems and ManTech International, and he has advised past Directors of the CIA and DARPA on advanced technology issues. Mr. Ryan served many years in the federal government as the Director, Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Systems, Office of Secretary of Defense, Deputy Director, Defense Airborne Reconnaissance Office, and as a professional staff member on the United States Senate and House of Representatives Intelligence oversight committees. Mr. Ryan also served the United States as a Marine Corps infantry commander and intelligence officer.

Mr. Ryan is a graduate of The Ohio State University and National Intelligence University. He serves on the Board of the National Intelligence University Foundation.

About Constellis

In an ever-changing and complex world, security enables innovation, leads to opportunity, and drives progress. Constellis provides end-to-end risk management and humanitarian solutions to safeguard people and infrastructure globally. Our team of strategic problem solvers has a steadfast moral compass and unwavering dedication to creating a safer world. Constellis is committed to the success of our customers and partners.

