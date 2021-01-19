Cranbury, NJ, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indigo.Design, the digital product design platform that streamlines app creation from design to code, today announced the public preview of Indigo.Design App Builder. The new tool, created by software maker Infragistics, expands the Indigo.Design design-to-code system by providing designers and developers a common cloud-based platform to build and iterate UI/UX designs in real time, all while using the design tools they prefer. Once their UI is pixel-perfect, users can transform their designs into clean, production-ready code with one-click. Designers and developers are invited to try the App Builder preview at Indigo.Design App Builder.



Creating the user interface (UI) typically makes up 60% of application development time, according to Gartner. As a result, mistakes during designer-to-developer hand-offs can cost a factor of 10x once an application is deployed. By bringing together product designers, product managers and developers in a common platform, Indigo.Design streamlines app creation and eliminates costly and avoidable re-work that prevent applications from getting to market quickly.



Indigo.Design is a design-to-code system for UX Designers and Developers, created by software maker Infragistics, and in use by Fortune 500 enterprise organizations including HP Enterprise, Morgan Stanley, and Tech Mahindra. Using Indigo.Design, product designers are able to create UX and UI designs using pre-built or custom themes and styling, share designs as visual specs or wireframes, and test the usability of their prototypes with real users--in any location--before handing them off for coding.



Now, with the introduction of Indigo App Builder--a cloud-based WYSIWYG drag and drop tool--designers can see and experience their live running apps and real-time source code during design, letting them iterate without writing a single line of code. They can then turn everything they design into production-ready HTML, TypeScript and CSS for Angular. In 2021, App Builder will additionally generate code for React, Web Components and Blazor. App Builder is compatible with the most widely used design tools, including Adobe XD, Sketch & Figma.

“We created App Builder to address the inefficiencies that often result from designers and developers working in separate tools and in silos, and the miscommunication that often plagues handoffs,” said Jason Beres, Head of UX Tools and Senior VP at Infragistics. “While most low-code apps on the market were built specifically for developers--or used to activate citizen developers--App Builder provides a single common platform for collaborative app design and development. This approach empowers and enables designers and developers to streamline app creation, from design to code.”



Currently offered as a preview, App Builder will be fully integrated within Indigo.Design in April 2021. Prior to entering public preview, Indigo.Design App Builder was in private preview with more than 25 companies.



ABOUT INDIGO.DESIGN

Indigo.Design is a complete design-to-code system – integrating design systems, prototyping, user testing, and code generation. Launched in 2018 by software maker Infragistics, the Indigo.Design suite is a comprehensive design system, where product designers can create UX and UI designs, generate themes for UX development and share designs as visual specs or wireframes to generate production-ready code. Indigo Prototyping and User Testing lets designers test the usability of their designs and prototypes with real users before handing them over for coding, to avoid costly iterations. Indigo.Design App Builder completes the Indigo.Design product family, bringing together designers and developers on a common platform.

