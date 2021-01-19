WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectTrust today announced its Third Annual DirectTrust Summit. DirectTrust is a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information (PHI) between provider organizations, and between providers and patients, for the purpose of improved coordination of care.

The Third Annual DirectTrust Summit, to be held virtually June 9-10, will provide a robust learning and networking experience for attendees, with an array of healthcare industry leaders sharing ideas and best practices around improving health information exchange and interoperability. Features new to the 2021 Summit include: live networking opportunities, including virtual networking tables/rooms, and other opportunities to interact; giveaways; and a virtual showcase space for exhibitors to highlight capabilities and solutions.



“Navigating the COVID-19 pandemic environment highlights the importance of using interoperability and the capabilities available to solve emerging issues. DirectTrust is actively pursuing the enablement of new workflows and systems related to notifications, release of information, and many other areas where interoperability can be part of the solution. We look forward to this year's Summit casting our eyes to the future, and exploring other emerging use cases and opportunities,” said DirectTrust President and CEO Scott Stuewe. “Our goal with the DirectTrust Summit is, as always, to foster collaboration between DirectTrust members, and between members and non-members to advance the industry’s progress toward achieving secure exchange among provider organizations, and between providers and patients nationwide.”

DirectTrust is seeking proposals for presentations of benefit to those interested in the success of Direct Secure Messaging and Interoperability. The deadline for submissions is 11:59pm ET on February 28, 2021. Click here to learn more and submit a proposal.

The Summit is open to both members and non-members of DirectTrust. Registration for members is $175, $225 for non-members; a $25 early-bird registration discount is available through April 23. Click here to register. Corporate pricing, which includes unlimited registrations and Supporter Sponsorship, is also available; $800 for members, $1,000 for non-members. Click here to get more information and register. Additional sponsorship opportunities are also available; click here to learn more.

About DirectTrust

DirectTrust™ is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance initially created by and for participants in the Direct community, including Health Information Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), healthcare providers, consumers/patients, and Health IT vendors. DirectTrust serves as a governance forum, trust community, standards organization, and accreditation body for persons and entities engaged in exchange utilizing the Direct Standard™, supported by DirectTrust’s robust security and trust framework. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain security and trust within the Direct Secure Messaging community. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit www.directtrust.org.

Media Contact

Ed Emerman

Eagle Public Relations

609.240.2766

eemerman@eaglepr.com

