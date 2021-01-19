Check out this video of Cerence Drive, the world’s leading technology and solutions portfolio for mobility, in action.

Check out this video of Cerence Drive, the world’s leading technology and solutions portfolio for mobility, in action.

Cerence Inc. today unveiled the next generation of Cerence Drive, the world’s leading technology and solutions portfolio for mobility, with the best of the company’s embedded and cloud technologies in one unified, scalable software stack.

Cerence Inc. today unveiled the next generation of Cerence Drive, the world’s leading technology and solutions portfolio for mobility, with the best of the company’s embedded and cloud technologies in one unified, scalable software stack.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today unveiled the next generation of Cerence Drive, the world’s leading technology and solutions portfolio for mobility. Following a complete re-architecture of Cerence’s core platform, Cerence Drive now features the best of the company’s embedded and cloud technologies in one unified, scalable software stack that serves as the foundation of Cerence Cloud Services, a suite of connected products that extend drivers’ digital lives into the car, and Cerence Mobility Platforms, the company’s strategic expansion into new areas of mobility.



“With unmatched integration of cloud and embedded technologies, our next-gen Cerence Drive portfolio is a revolution for automakers and mobility OEMs that delivers a stunningly fast, accurate, and smart experience to their drivers,” said Stefan Ortmanns, EVP & GM, Core Products, Cerence. “Cerence Drive is foundational to our growth, innovation roadmap, and expansion to new areas of mobility, and we’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone in its development and the benefits it will bring to our customers.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49f224fb-87db-4f70-9bea-1e5a42f31eb0

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/338832e2-efa9-4007-ac28-b44c0864d0ec

Available to automakers and OEMs across mobility industries, Cerence Drive now delivers a harmonious integration of edge and cloud in an easy-to-deploy, singular AI stack. Key enhancements and innovations to Cerence Drive include:

Next-generation algorithms with optimized performance and unparalleled accuracy and speed – 75% more accurate and five times faster – resulting in a more intelligent, more intuitive conversational AI-powered experience than ever.

and speed – 75% more accurate and five times faster – resulting in a more intelligent, more intuitive conversational AI-powered experience than ever. Enhanced cloud connectivity that enables continuous improvement, new content and services, and new customization opportunities through over-the-air updates, all with quick-turn deployment and shorter lead times.

that enables continuous improvement, new content and services, and new customization opportunities through over-the-air updates, all with quick-turn deployment and shorter lead times. Unmatched intelligence , with the ability to understand hybrid, multi-intent queries that combine edge and cloud execution (“Find me a sushi restaurant nearby that has free Wi-Fi and covered parking,” or “Navigate home and turn on the living room heat,” for example) as well as references to prior queries (for example, “Text John Smith: ‘I am stuck in traffic and will not make it for the meeting. Trying to call you now,’” followed by “Call him.”). In addition, Cerence Drive’s AI-powered reasoning module now leverages learned information and context to deliver important information to drivers, including traffic updates or introductions to useful features based on the driver’s usage of the automotive assistant.

, with the ability to understand hybrid, multi-intent queries that combine edge and cloud execution (“Find me a sushi restaurant nearby that has free Wi-Fi and covered parking,” or “Navigate home and turn on the living room heat,” for example) as well as references to prior queries (for example, “Text John Smith: ‘I am stuck in traffic and will not make it for the meeting. Trying to call you now,’” followed by “Call him.”). In addition, Cerence Drive’s AI-powered reasoning module now leverages learned information and context to deliver important information to drivers, including traffic updates or introductions to useful features based on the driver’s usage of the automotive assistant. A more human-like experience than ever through neural text-to-speech that delivers an incredibly natural speech output; advanced multi-modality and the next generation of gaze detection in Cerence Look; and optimized Just Talk technology, which lets both drivers and passengers start a conversation with the automotive assistant just as they would with a human: without needing to first press a button or explicitly say a wake-up word. Further, an enhanced Cerence Audio AI Suite enables parallel multi-seat concurrent interaction with multiple speakers.

through neural text-to-speech that delivers an incredibly natural speech output; advanced multi-modality and the next generation of gaze detection in Cerence Look; and optimized Just Talk technology, which lets both drivers and passengers start a conversation with the automotive assistant just as they would with a human: without needing to first press a button or explicitly say a wake-up word. Further, an enhanced Cerence Audio AI Suite enables parallel multi-seat concurrent interaction with multiple speakers. Simplified architecture that enables unified tooling with Cerence Studio for deeper integration between all facets of the automotive assistant, as well as significantly faster development and deployment of new Cerence Drive Domains – Cerence Drive’s content and capabilities engine with 1,500 domain packages across 38 languages currently.

that enables unified tooling with Cerence Studio for deeper integration between all facets of the automotive assistant, as well as significantly faster development and deployment of new Cerence Drive Domains – Cerence Drive’s content and capabilities engine with 1,500 domain packages across 38 languages currently. Enhanced personalization, authentication and security leveraging state-of-the-art voice biometrics.

To see Cerence Drive in action, check out this video. For more information about Cerence Drive, visit www.cerence.com/cerence-products/core-technologies. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information

Kate Hickman

Cerence Inc.

Tel: 339-215-4583

Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com