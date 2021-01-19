BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today unveiled the next generation of Cerence Drive, the world’s leading technology and solutions portfolio for mobility. Following a complete re-architecture of Cerence’s core platform, Cerence Drive now features the best of the company’s embedded and cloud technologies in one unified, scalable software stack that serves as the foundation of Cerence Cloud Services, a suite of connected products that extend drivers’ digital lives into the car, and Cerence Mobility Platforms, the company’s strategic expansion into new areas of mobility.
“With unmatched integration of cloud and embedded technologies, our next-gen Cerence Drive portfolio is a revolution for automakers and mobility OEMs that delivers a stunningly fast, accurate, and smart experience to their drivers,” said Stefan Ortmanns, EVP & GM, Core Products, Cerence. “Cerence Drive is foundational to our growth, innovation roadmap, and expansion to new areas of mobility, and we’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone in its development and the benefits it will bring to our customers.”
Available to automakers and OEMs across mobility industries, Cerence Drive now delivers a harmonious integration of edge and cloud in an easy-to-deploy, singular AI stack. Key enhancements and innovations to Cerence Drive include:
About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.
