Built to be quickly and seamlessly integrated with an elevator’s native operating system, the Cerence Building Mobility Platform enables passengers to control the elevator without pressing the button.

The Cerence Automotive Platform is the world’s leading OS-agnostic, hybrid conversational AI platform to accelerate innovation for automakers and tier one suppliers.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced its Cerence Mobility Platforms for Automotive, 2-Wheelers and Building Mobility. A focused, strategic approach to the company’s growth, Cerence Mobility Platforms deliver industry-leading innovation to three core areas of mobility – automotive, two-wheelers, and buildings – bringing voice-first, AI-centric experiences to consumers’ daily lives throughout their journeys.



“Cerence is making the world of mobility connected, bridging the digital and analog worlds with the most advanced AI,” said Charles Kuai, SVP & GM, Mobility Solutions, Cerence. “Today’s innovations are backed by modern business models and accelerated by our AI-powered, out-of-the-box thinking. Whether driving it, riding it, or standing in it, the needs and demands of conversational AI interaction for mobility are only increasing for consumers that want intelligent assistants and services on their daily journeys.”

This announcement follows the unveiling of Cerence Drive 2.0, the company’s core AI and deep learning technology portfolio, and Cerence Cloud Services, a suite of connected cloud products that extend drivers’ digital lives into their mobility ecosystem, which serve as the foundation of Cerence Mobility Platforms. With a unified hybrid embedded-cloud architecture and increased cloud fluency that gives way to enhanced capabilities and services, Cerence Drive and Cerence Cloud Services enable the company to leverage its decades of automotive expertise to expand into a broader set of key mobility markets.

Cerence Mobility Platforms include:

Cerence Automotive Platform – the world’s leading OS-agnostic, hybrid conversational AI ​platform to accelerate innovation for automakers and tier one suppliers. The Cerence Automotive Platform delivers a humanized, personalized experience with a multi-modal approach inclusive of voice, gesture, and gaze that enables seamless connection to drivers’ digital worlds, both inside and outside the car.

– the world’s leading OS-agnostic, hybrid conversational AI ​platform to accelerate innovation for automakers and tier one suppliers. The Cerence Automotive Platform delivers a humanized, personalized experience with a multi-modal approach inclusive of voice, gesture, and gaze that enables seamless connection to drivers’ digital worlds, both inside and outside the car. Cerence 2-Wheeler Mobility Platform – connected technology that transforms the riding experience in the rapidly growing two-wheeler category, including motorcycles, e-bikes and scooters​. The Cerence 2-Wheeler Mobility Platform offers a complete, connected two-wheeler solution with an enhanced HMI experience, including smartphone integration and projection of the phone onto the headunit, as well as conversational AI-powered assistant capabilities, setting a new standard in digital connectivity. The platform supports both iOS and Android phones and comes with out-of-the-box integration with Bluetooth headsets and helmets. With the Cerence 2-Wheeler Mobility Platform, riders not only have distraction-free navigation, ride planning, vehicle tracking, and service reminders at their fingertips, but also the use of their mobile phone as an extended headunit dashboard. To see the Cerence 2-Wheeler Mobility Platform in action, check out this video.

– connected technology that transforms the riding experience in the rapidly growing two-wheeler category, including motorcycles, e-bikes and scooters​. The Cerence 2-Wheeler Mobility Platform offers a complete, connected two-wheeler solution with an enhanced HMI experience, including smartphone integration and projection of the phone onto the headunit, as well as conversational AI-powered assistant capabilities, setting a new standard in digital connectivity. The platform supports both iOS and Android phones and comes with out-of-the-box integration with Bluetooth headsets and helmets. With the Cerence 2-Wheeler Mobility Platform, riders not only have distraction-free navigation, ride planning, vehicle tracking, and service reminders at their fingertips, but also the use of their mobile phone as an extended headunit dashboard. To see the Cerence 2-Wheeler Mobility Platform in action, check out this video. Cerence Building Mobility Platform​ – AI- and voice-enabled interaction for elevators and smart buildings, especially critical in the age of Covid-19 and increasing consumer demand for touchless interaction. Built to be quickly and seamlessly integrated with an elevator’s native operating system, the Cerence Building Mobility Platform enables passengers to control the elevator without pressing the button. Using Cerence speech recognition technology, passengers can simply tell the elevator their desired floor, or even the name of the company or person they are visiting in the building. The Cerence Building Mobility Platform offers global language coverage with the capability for simultaneous, multilingual conversation as well as cloud connectivity for directory service and additional in-elevator content. For more about the Cerence Building Mobility Platform, view this video.



Cerence Mobility Platforms are available now to automakers and tier one suppliers; two-wheeler manufacturers; and elevator and building mobility OEMs. ​For more information on Cerence Mobility Platforms, visit www.cerence.com/cerence-products/mobility-platforms.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information

Kate Hickman

Cerence Inc.

Tel: 339-215-4583

Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com