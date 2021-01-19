BROSSARD, Quebec, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or "Company") (TSX Venture Exchange: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health problems through the use of artificial intelligence (AI), announces a three (3) year framework partnership agreement with the CHUM (Center Hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal) on AI projects applied to the early detection of various retinal diseases.



The various algorithms developed by DIAGNOS will be used to analyze changes in retinal microcirculation and their impacts on the prevention of complications of cardiovascular disease.

This agreement also supports our project to screen diabetic retinopathy with automatic detection assisted by artificial intelligence, launched in June 2018. As soon as sanitary conditions permit, the technological showcase will resume in the endocrinology (diabetes) and ophthalmology clinics of the CHUM, in order to complete its demonstration phase.

"We are pleased to be working with DIAGNOS to bring innovation and excellence in care to patients. The evaluation and refinement of DIAGNOS technology using artificial intelligence in the early detection of certain diseases by our ophthalmology, endocrinology and now cardiology teams contribute to improving the quality and safety of the care provided to the population," said Dr. Fabrice Brunet, President and CEO of CHUM.

"DIAGNOS would like to thank the CHUM for its support in demonstrating our technologies and also for the rigorous work on the evaluation of the performance and safety of our CARA platform. We have different projects that will allow us to develop several innovations in AI with the analysis of the retina. These new developments in early detection of diseases will have a low cost and a non-invasive methodology for patients," said André Larente, President of DIAGNOS.

About the University of Montreal Hospital Centre (CHUM)

The University of Montreal Hospital Centre is an innovative hospital serving patients and the people of Quebec. The CHUM takes an integrated approach to health and population that is expressed in all aspects of its mission, including care, teaching, research, management and innovation, as well as in partnership with the patient and the citizen (SERGIP). To achieve this goal of continuous improvement in population health, management of patients' care and life trajectories was implemented using data analyzed by artificial intelligence from genetic and environmental information. In collaboration with other stakeholders in the health and social services network, CHUM offers the best specialized and subspecialized care based on ever-increasing scientific knowledge. chumontreal.qc.ca

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a public Canadian company dedicated to early detection of health problems based on its FLAIRE artificial intelligence (AI) platform. The use of the FLAIRE platform allows for rapidly modifying and developing applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA's artificial intelligence-based image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze traditional retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening in a large number of patients. Cara has been approved by a number of regulators, including Canada (Health Canada), the United States (FDA), Mexico (COFEPRIS) and Europe (EC).

